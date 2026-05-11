Revolution II Rally for 3-2 Win over New York City FC II

Published on May 10, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







SMITHFIELD, R.I. - New England Revolution II (3-2-3; 14 pts.) surged with three second-half goals to post a 3-2 win over Eastern Conference foe New York City FC II (2-4-2; 9 pts.) on Sunday afternoon at Bryant University's Beirne Stadium.

Revolution II rallied from a 1-0 first-half deficit with two penalty kick goals in the 57th and 62nd minutes, finished by forward/wingers Myles Morgan and Shuma Sasaki, respectively. The visitors pulled level at 2-2 with 14 minutes remaining in regulation, but in the 83rd minute, Homegrown defender Damario McIntosh opened his professional account by delivering the game-winning goal for New England.

Revolution II dictated the temp in the early minutes, generating the first two promising looks of the match. In the 14th minute, McIntosh juked his defender on the right flank, driving to the end line before lofting a cross into the box. Homegrown midfielder Javaun Mussenden met the service with a headed effort on frame, but NYCFC goalkeeper Mac Learned made a save to keep the match level, 0-0. Two minutes later, Sasaki registered a curling shot on target, but the attempt was easily controlled by the visiting goalkeeper.

Despite Revolution II's early chances, it was New York City FC II that struck first. In the 27th minute, the visitors played a ball into the box, where Sebastiano Musu faced up and buried a shot past the outstretched arms of a diving Donovan Parisian.

New England went into the intermission trailing 1-0, but nearly leveled the match twice, with Morgan producing dangerous chances in the 32nd and 35th minutes. On Morgan's first look, Sasaki whipped a corner kick into the box, where the 20-year-old forward, in his debut season with New England, attempted a bicycle kick that rattled off the crossbar. Moments later, off another corner kick opportunity, the Ontario native directed a header toward goal but the ball faded wide left of the post.

In the 57th minute, Morgan leveled the match, 1-1, converting a penalty kick. The forward showed no hesitation as he stepped to the spot, slotting his shot into the bottom-left corner, scoring his team-leading third goal of the season. Five minutes later, Revolution II took the 2-1 lead with another penalty kick, with Sasaki stepping to the spot. In his first professional start, the forward calmly finished, firing his shot into the upper-right corner to secure his first professional goal.

With 14 minutes remaining in regulation, NYCFC II found the equalizer, making it 2-2 by sneaking a bouncing strike past Parisian. The visitors nearly stole the lead moments later, but Parisian, a 2025 first-round MLS SuperDraft pick, made an impressive quick-reaction save to keep the match level and swing momentum back in New England's favor.

Revolution II secured the game-winning goal when Academy product McIntosh netted a composed finish to put New England ahead, 3-2. In the 83rd minute, Midfielder Carlos Zambrano, who entered the match as a 74th-minute substitute, slipped a left-footed pass through New York's back line to find a striding McIntosh. Using his pace, the 18-year-old drove toward goal and placed his shot into the back of the net, securing his first professional goal.

Revolution II travel for a midweek matchup at Philadelphia Union II on Wednesday, May 13, at Subaru Park. The 7:00 p.m. kickoff is available to watch live on MLSNEXTPro.com and the OneFootball platform.

MATCH NOTES

New England stretches its lead in the all-time series against New York City FC II, improving to 6-3-3.

Revolution II outshot NYCFC II, 15-5, including holding the 10-3 edge in shots on target.

F/W Shuma Sasaki scored his first professional goal in his first MLS NEXT Pro start this afternoon, logging 65 minutes across New England's front line. In his fourth appearance for Revolution II, the forward recorded a game-leading five shots and connected on a key pass.

D Damario McIntosh opened his professional account with the game-winning goal. The Academy product earned his sixth start along the back line, playing the full 90 minutes, and added two key passes.

M Carlos Zambrano etched his name onto the scoresheet for the third time in his last four appearances, providing the assist on McIntosh's game-winner. The 21-year-old has featured in seven matches this season, including one start.

GK Donovan Parisian made his fifth start of the season, registering one save in the victory. The backline of D Schinieder Mimy, D Chris Mbai-Assem, D Gabe Dahlin, and McIntosh logged a full shift and helped limit New York's chances with seven total clearances as a unit.

Homegrown M Cristiano Oliveira led the team with four key passes in 74 minutes of action. The Somerville, Mass. native also added two shots, including one on target, in his fifth start of the season.

Four Academy products started in this afternoon's contest - M Eric Klein, M Javaun Mussenden, Oliveira, and McIntosh.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #8

New England Revolution II 3 vs. New York City FC II 2

May 10, 2026 - Beirne Stadium (Smithfield, R.I.)

Referee: Edson Carvajal

Assistant Referee: Alex Adkins

Assistant Referee: Joseph Knof

Fourth Official: Colby Johnson

Weather: 67 degrees and party cloudy

Scoring Summary:

NYC - Sebastiano Musu (Cooper Flax, Peter Molinari) 27'

NE - Morgan Myles (Penalty Kick) 57'

NE - Shuma Sasaki (Penalty Kick) 62'

NYC - Henrik Hvatum (Drew Kerr) 76'

NE - Damario McIntosh (Carlos Zambrano) 83'

Misconduct Summary:

NYC - Joao Loiola Santos (Yellow Card) 23'

NE - Cristiano Oliveira (Yellow Card) 68'

NYC - Kieran Smith (Yellow Card) 77'

NE - Jayden Da (Yellow Card) 90'

New England Revolution II: Donovan Parisian; Schinieder Mimy, Chris Mbai-Assem, Gabe Dahlin, Damario McIntosh; Eric Klein (c), Allan Oyirwoth, Javaun Mussenden (Jake Shannon 87'); Shuma Sasaki (Jayden Da 65'), Myles Morgan (Sharod George 86'), Cristiano Oliveira (Carlos Zambrano 74')

Substitutes Not Used: Judah Siqueira, Jared Smith, Max Weinstein, Matthew Tibbetts

New York City FC II: Mac Learned; Kieran Smith, Joao Loiola, Joseph Suchecki (C), Dylan Randazzo; Cooper Flax (Gil De Souza 63'), Peter Molinari, David Duque; Drew Kerr, Sebastiano Musu, Caleb Danquah (Henrik Hvatum 63')

Substitutes Not Used: Brennan Klein, Eoin Martin, Adonis Campos, Dylan McDermott

New England Revolution II Team Statistics New York City FC II

15 Shots 5

10 Shots (on Target) 3

4 Blocked Shots 1

1 Saves 7

6 Corner Kicks 1

3 Offsides 2

10 Fouls 11

83.7 Passes Attempted (% Completed) 78.8







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