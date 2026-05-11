Sporting KC II Knocks off 10-Man Colorado Rapids 2 in 3-1 Road Win

Published on May 10, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II (2-7-3, 10 points) defeated Colorado Rapids 2 (0-6-3, 3 points) in a 3-1 road win on Sunday night at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park.

Following a 17th-minute goal from Kamal Sawadogo, Grant Gilmore was shown a straight red card. Missael Rodriguez immediately scored the leveler while goals from Kashan Hines and Gael Quintero earned Sporting KC II their second win of the season and second result over Rapids 2.

Just two minutes into the game, Blaine Mabie fired a shot on target after Zamir Loyo Reynaga turned Colorado over in their own box. Despite the frantic defending from the home side, Zack Campagnolo positioned himself well enough to make his first save of the night. Five minutes later, a centering pass from Rodriguez was hit goalward by Shane Donovan, just off target.

Colorado took the lead on the debutant Sawadogo's first career, professional goal. A corner for the hosts pinged around the six before Sawadogo rose above the crowd and headed the ball into the back of the net. Rapids 2 nearly doubled their lead minutes later, but a terrific reaction save from Kortkamp kept the game within reach.

The game took a twist a minute after Kortkamp's clutch save when Gilmore was sent off for denying Hines an obvious goal scoring opportunity. Rodriguez made Gilmore and Colorado pay on the ensuing free kick with a superb strike into the top corner to even the contest at one.

After drawing the foul that led to Rodriguez's brilliant free kick, Hines capitalized on an errant pass from Campagnolo and tucked the ball into the empty net to give SKC II the lead in the 36th. Just three minutes later, Quintero gave SKC II a cushion with his first goal of the season. The midfielder got to his spot on a corner and headed home a perfect service from Jack Francka.

Head coach Lee Tschantret made his first changes of the game ahead of the start of the second half, bringing on Luca Antongirolami and Daniel Russo for Nate Young and Zane Wantland. Francka nearly found a second assist in the 56th on a backpost delivery to Zamir Loyo Reynaga. The midfielder swung his leg up high and volleyed an effort through traffic that was cleared off the line. A shot from Russo was then touched away by Campagnola moments later.

After another diving save from Kortkamp in the 58th, after a blocked shot by Francka, Tega Ikoba came on in place of Hines. Colorado nearly got back into the match in the 78th when substitute Noah Strellnauer ripped a shot which Kortkamp barely touched off the woodwork and out of play. The corner kick sprung an SKC II counter that Donovan smartly pulled back, allowing SKC II to take some air out of the ball.

Campagnola somehow denied Ikoba from close range after a deflected Russo shot fell to the striker in the box in the 81st. The Colorado keeper sprawled out as wide as he could and blocked the shot away at the last moment. Kortkamp and SKC II kept Colorado from getting back into the match in the final moments and took home all three points.

Sporting KC II's busy May continues with another road test next Saturday when they take on North Texas SC. The game will commence at 7 p.m. CT at Choctaw Stadium with free livestreams available in the OneFootball app and on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Sporting KC II 3-1 Colorado Rapids 2

Score 1 2 F

Sporting KC II (2-7-3, 10 points) 3 0 3

Colorado Rapids 2 (0-6-3, 3 points) 1 0 1

Sporting Kansas City II: Jack Kortkamp; Jack Francka, Pierre Lurot, Nate Young (Luca Antongirolami 46'), Zane Wantland (Daniel Russo 46'); Blaine Mabie (C), Gael Quintero (Johann Ortiz 67'), Zamir Loyo Reynaga; Missael Rodriguez (Ty Haas 85'). Kashan Hines (Tega Ikoba 58'), Shane Donovan

Subs Not Used: Jacob Molinaro, Trevor Burns, Jaxson Kalinka

Colorado Rapids 2: Zack Campagnolo; Jabari DeCoteau, Grant Gilmore, Kamal Sawadogo, James Cameron; Chris Aquino (Bryce Jamison 77'), Landon Strohmeyer (Quinn Bedwell 84'), Ali Fadal (C) (Sebastian Siegler 62'), Billo; Kimani Stewart-Baynes (Rogelio Garcia 76'), Josh Copeland (Noah Strellnauer 76')

Subs Not Used: Kendall Starks, Jaden Chan Tack, Nathan Tchoumba, Sydney Wathuta

Scoring Summary:

COL - Kamal Sawadogo 1 (Unassisted) 16'

SKC - Missael Rodriguez 3 (Unassisted) 22'

SKC - Kashan Hines 2 (Unassisted) 36'

SKC - Gael Quintero 1 (Jack Francka) 39'

Misconduct Summary:

COL - Grant Gilmore (Red Card; Denial of Obvious Goal Scoring Opportunity) 20'

SKC - Nate Young (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 30'

COL - James Cameron (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 69'

Game Statistics

Stat SKC COL

Shots

18 11

Shots on Goal

7 7

Saves

5 4

Fouls

12 14

Offsides

1 2

Corner Kicks

4 8

Referee: Corbyn May

Assistant Referee: William Aten

Assistant Referee: James Ewer

Fourth Official: Patricia McCracken







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.