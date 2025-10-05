FC Cincinnati 2 Clinch MLS NEXT Pro Playoff Berth with Dominant 4-1 Win over Orlando City B
Published on October 5, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
FC Cincinnati 2 News Release
FC Cincinnati 2 defeated Orlando City B, 4-1, at Osceola Heritage Park on Sunday afternoon on MLS NEXT Pro's Decision Day weekend. The win, coupled with other results from around the league, see the Orange and Blue clinch a spot in the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs for the second consecutive season. FCC 2 finish the regular season (9-12-7, 41 points) in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.
FCC 2 put on a dominant display in the final match of the regular season, scoring four goals in a rout of OCB. Kenji Mboma Dem led the way for the Orange and Blue, notching a brace in the contest with his sixth and seventh goals of the season. Mboma Dem finishes the regular season with 13 total goal contributions (7G, 5A), matching his numbers from a season ago.
Stefan Chirila continued his offensive surge as the forward added a goal and an assist against OCB. Chirila has now registered multiple goal contributions in two of this last three MLS NEXT Pro appearances and has scored or assisted in four of his last five. Chirila finishes the year with nine goals, leading all FCC 2 players and sets a single season career high in the category.
Gerardo Valenzuela, making his third appearance this season, scored the Orange and Blue's first goal on the afternoon which marked his first of the season. Valenzuela scored a hat trick against OCB last season at TQL Stadium on the final day of the regular season.
FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT
FC Cincinnati 2 at Orlando City B
Date: October 5, 2025
Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season
Venue: Osceola Heritage Park | Kissimmee, Florida
Kickoff: 1:04 p.m. ET
Weather: 84 degrees, cloudy
SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT
ORL: 1-0-1
CIN: 3-1-4
ORL - Albright Chikamso (Caraballo) 30'
CIN - Gerardo Valenzuela 20', Stefan Chirila (A. Chirila) 37', Kenji Mboma Dem (S. Chirila) 43', Kenji Mboma Dem 59'
LINEUPS
ORL: Carlos Mercado (C), Albright Chikamso (Favian Loyola 67'), Thomas Williams (Noham Abdellaoui 67'), Hayden Sargis, Riyon Tori, Colin Guske (Dylan Judelson 46'), Justin Hylton (Jacob Ramirez 67'), Gustavo Caraballo, Justin Ellis, Titus Sandy Jr (Jacob Basinet 79')., Shakur Mohammed
Substitutes not used: Tristan Himes, Noah Levis, Zinedine Rodriguez, Dyson Clapier
Head Coach: Manuel Goldberg
CIN: Paul Walters, Will Kuisel, Andrei Chirila, Noah Adnan, Peter Mangione (C), Yamir Uculmana (Yair Ramos 65'), Stiven Jimenez, Kenji Mboma Dem (Ben Augee 87'), Gerardo Valenzuela (Brandon Kristel 87'), Ademar Chavez (Carson Locker 65'), Stefan Chirila (Tega Ikoba 87')
Substitutes not used: Nathan Crockford, Yorkaeff Caicedo
Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall
STATS SUMMARY: ORL/CIN
Shots: 18 / 14
Shots on Goal: 4 / 8
Saves: 4 / 3
Corner Kicks: 7 / 6
Fouls: 9 / 16
Offside: 1 / 0
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
ORL: Riyon Tori (Yellow Card) 18'
CIN: Yamir Uculmana (Yellow Card) 42'
ORL: Thomas Williams (Yellow Card) 49'
OFFICIALS
Referee: John Matto
Ast. Referees: Josh Lampkins, Bryan Conetta
Fourth Official: Kyle Cividanes
