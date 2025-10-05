FC Cincinnati 2 Clinch MLS NEXT Pro Playoff Berth with Dominant 4-1 Win over Orlando City B

Published on October 5, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 defeated Orlando City B, 4-1, at Osceola Heritage Park on Sunday afternoon on MLS NEXT Pro's Decision Day weekend. The win, coupled with other results from around the league, see the Orange and Blue clinch a spot in the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs for the second consecutive season. FCC 2 finish the regular season (9-12-7, 41 points) in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

FCC 2 put on a dominant display in the final match of the regular season, scoring four goals in a rout of OCB. Kenji Mboma Dem led the way for the Orange and Blue, notching a brace in the contest with his sixth and seventh goals of the season. Mboma Dem finishes the regular season with 13 total goal contributions (7G, 5A), matching his numbers from a season ago.

Stefan Chirila continued his offensive surge as the forward added a goal and an assist against OCB. Chirila has now registered multiple goal contributions in two of this last three MLS NEXT Pro appearances and has scored or assisted in four of his last five. Chirila finishes the year with nine goals, leading all FCC 2 players and sets a single season career high in the category.

Gerardo Valenzuela, making his third appearance this season, scored the Orange and Blue's first goal on the afternoon which marked his first of the season. Valenzuela scored a hat trick against OCB last season at TQL Stadium on the final day of the regular season.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 at Orlando City B

Date: October 5, 2025

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Venue: Osceola Heritage Park | Kissimmee, Florida

Kickoff: 1:04 p.m. ET

Weather: 84 degrees, cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

ORL: 1-0-1

CIN: 3-1-4

ORL - Albright Chikamso (Caraballo) 30'

CIN - Gerardo Valenzuela 20', Stefan Chirila (A. Chirila) 37', Kenji Mboma Dem (S. Chirila) 43', Kenji Mboma Dem 59'

LINEUPS

ORL: Carlos Mercado (C), Albright Chikamso (Favian Loyola 67'), Thomas Williams (Noham Abdellaoui 67'), Hayden Sargis, Riyon Tori, Colin Guske (Dylan Judelson 46'), Justin Hylton (Jacob Ramirez 67'), Gustavo Caraballo, Justin Ellis, Titus Sandy Jr (Jacob Basinet 79')., Shakur Mohammed

Substitutes not used: Tristan Himes, Noah Levis, Zinedine Rodriguez, Dyson Clapier

Head Coach: Manuel Goldberg

CIN: Paul Walters, Will Kuisel, Andrei Chirila, Noah Adnan, Peter Mangione (C), Yamir Uculmana (Yair Ramos 65'), Stiven Jimenez, Kenji Mboma Dem (Ben Augee 87'), Gerardo Valenzuela (Brandon Kristel 87'), Ademar Chavez (Carson Locker 65'), Stefan Chirila (Tega Ikoba 87')

Substitutes not used: Nathan Crockford, Yorkaeff Caicedo

Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall

STATS SUMMARY: ORL/CIN

Shots: 18 / 14

Shots on Goal: 4 / 8

Saves: 4 / 3

Corner Kicks: 7 / 6

Fouls: 9 / 16

Offside: 1 / 0

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ORL: Riyon Tori (Yellow Card) 18'

CIN: Yamir Uculmana (Yellow Card) 42'

ORL: Thomas Williams (Yellow Card) 49'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: John Matto

Ast. Referees: Josh Lampkins, Bryan Conetta

Fourth Official: Kyle Cividanes







