Published on December 19, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 have signed midfielder Michael Sullivan to an MLS NEXT Pro contract, the club announced today. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sullivan scored four goals and added one assist in 24 MLS NEXT Pro appearances - 22 starts - for Toronto FC II in 2025. He was additionally added to Toronto's first-team roster on multiple occasions via short term agreements, and he made his MLS debut as a substitute on June 28 for TFC in a 3-0 win over Portland Timbers.

Sullivan, 22, was selected 39th overall (second round) by Toronto FC in MLS SuperDraft 2025 out of the University of Pittsburgh. The Tarentum, Pennsylvania native spent four seasons at Pitt, where he netted six goals and two assists in 67 appearances. The Panthers made the NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament in each of his four seasons and he was a three-time All-ACC Academic Team selection. As a senior, Sullivan made 19 appearances - 17 starts - in 2024 and helped the Panthers lift the ACC Regular Season Championship for the first time in program history.

TRANSACTION: On December 19, 2025, FC Cincinnati 2 sign midfielder Michael Sullivan to an MLS NEXT Pro contract.

MICHAEL SULLIVAN

Position: Midfielder

Hometown: Tarentum, Pennsylvania

Birthday: March 3, 2003 (22)

Previous Club: Toronto FC II

