Jason Shokalook Wins 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot Award

Published on October 5, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC II forward Jason Shokalook earned the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot award given to the player with the most goals scored in the league. Shokalook's 20 goals in 22 matches is the most in a single season in Chicago Fire II history, coming one year after David Poreba's 18 goals gave him the 2024 award.

With the award, Chicago Fire FC II became the first MLS NEXT Pro club to feature two Golden Boot winners, also coming in back-to-back years. Shokalook now joins Poreba, 2023 co-winners Rémi Cabral (Colorado Rapids 2), Jack Lynn (Orlando City C) and MD Myers (NYCFC II) and 2022 winner Jacen Russell-Rowe (Columbus Crew 2) on the shortlist of players to own the prestigious league award.

Shokalook, 22, finished the 2025 regular season with two goals in a 3-3 draw at Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday, Oct. 5. The brace marked his fifth multi-goal appearance of the season, with all five coming in his last eight matches. His highlight performance came in the second of those five, when the forward scored four in a historic 9-2 victory against New York Red Bulls II on July 27 at SeatGeek Stadium. That performance came just a few weeks after earning a short-term contract with the first team, recording an assist in his Major League Soccer debut, a 7-1 victory at D.C. United on July 7.

The Erie, Pa. native originally joined Chicago Fire II in February 2024 after being selected by the Fire with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. Shokalook enjoyed a four-year career at the University of Akron, being voted the 2023 BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Year after making 17 appearances and leading the team in goals (14) and assists (five). Over the course of his career in northeast Ohio, the young forward played in 59 matches (41 starts) and scoring 26 goals and 17 assists during his tenure with Akron.

Chicago Fire FC II will learn its opponent for the first leg of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro playoffs later this week following the Pick-Your-Opponent selection process that has been a staple of the MLS NEXT Pro postseason. Chicago will then open its third postseason appearance on the road in a match scheduled for the weekend of October 17. All MLS NEXT Pro Playoff matches and the MLS NEXT Pro Cup will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.







