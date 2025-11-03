New York Red Bulls II to Host 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Cup against Colorado Rapids 2 at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday, November 8
Published on November 3, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
New York Red Bulls II News Release
HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls II are set to host 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Cup against Colorado Rapids 2 at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday, November 8. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Red Bulls II earned their place in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Cup after a come from behind 2-1 victory over Philadelphia Union II on November 1 at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Forward Roald Mitchell was the star of the match scoring a second half brace thanks to assists from defender Matthew Dos Santos and midfielder Adri Mehmeti.
Rapids 2 punched their ticket into the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Cup after a 2-1 victory over MNUFC2 at Dicks Sporting Goods Park on November 2.
This will be the first ever matchup between New York and Colorado and both club's first appearance in MLS NEXT Pro Cup.
New York Red Bulls Season Ticket Members will be able to reserve tickets at no cost through their Ticketmaster Account Manager.
