Colorado Rapids 2 Win Western Conference Final, Advance to 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Cup

Published on November 3, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 defeated Minnesota United FC 2 in a 2-1 victory in the Western Conference Final on Sunday night at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. The win marked the club's first Western Conference title and earned the team its first MLS NEXT Pro Cup appearance across their four seasons of existence.

Rapids 2 entered the pitch with their sights set on their first trophy as a club. The home side kicked off the first 45 minutes with an eye for goal. Colorado's front three, which included first team forward Alex Harris, leading goalscorer Mamadou Billo Diop and Canadian James Cameron, dominated the first 15 minutes with forward progress into the final third. Despite strong efforts from the Burgundy Boys, it would be Minnesota who would get on the board with the first goal of the night.

In the 20th minute, Minnesota's leading man Logan Dorsey found an opportunity in the box to go one-on-one with two Rapids defenders. He found an opening to get a shot off to put his side up by one before exiting the game due to injury.

The opening goal lit a fire in the Rapids, and they came into the next 30 minutes with renewed energy. Harris and Diop led a majority of the dangerous chances in the box with the most promising look coming off the foot of Diop in the 44th minute.

The two sides would ultimately head into the break with Minnesota up by a goal and 45 minutes of regulation left to play.

It was undeniable that Head Coach Erik Bushey's halftime speech made all the difference for the second 45. Within minutes of the second half whistle, Harris would find the equalizer on a near perfect team play.

Defender Charlie Harper did well to cut out a pass in the midfield to find Anderson Rosa. Rosa calmly slotted the ball to Cameron, who laid it off quickly to Sam Bassett. The Homegrown picked his head up towards goal to find Harris on the edge of the box. Before the defense could react, Harris took one touch and turned to face goal to release a shot that caught Minnesota's keeper on his heels. The goal marked Harris' third of the 2025 postseason with the forward scoring in all three of the Rapids' playoff games.

With the score level, Rapids 2 continued to push to find the go-ahead goal, which finally arrived in the 64th minute.

The play started with a pass to Wathuta on the right flank. Wathuta beat his defender to get a perfect cross off to Cameron who was unmarked on the far post. A header from the first-year defender would ultimately become the game-winner and Cameron's first postseason goal during the 2025 campaign.

Now with the lead, the Colorado defense was tasked with seeing out the rest of the match. A handful of game-saving clearances from Steve Flores and Charlie Harper, and a massive save in the 67th minute from goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo highlighted the final 30 minutes of the game.

As the final whistle sounded, Rapids 2 celebrated their first title in MLS NEXT Pro, redeeming the team's 2023 Western Conference Final loss.

Colorado Rapids 2 will now face New York Red Bulls II in the MLS NEXT Pro Cup on Saturday, Nov. 8, at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Scoring Summary:

MIN - Logan Dorsey (Troy Putt) 20'

COL - Alex Harris (Sam Bassett) 50'

COL - James Cameron (Sydney Wathuta) 64'

Notables:

F Alex Harris scored his eighth goal for Rapids 2 across all competitions.

The forward has now scored three goals and two assists across the club's three playoff matches.

Harris has scored in all three of Rapids 2's playoff matches in 2025.

D James Cameron scored his sixth goal across all competitions and his first of the 2025 playoffs.

M Sam Bassett added his seventh assist across all competitions in 2025.

The assist on Harris' 50th minute goal was his second of the 2025 postseason.

F Sydney Wathuta contributed his fifth assist of the season across all competitions.

The forward has contributed two assists during the 2025 playoffs.

Colorado Rapids 2 became Western Conference Champions for the first time in club history.







