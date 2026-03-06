Preview: Colorado Rapids 2 Continue Road Trip with Matchup against North Texas SC

Published on March 6, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 will go on the road again to face North Texas SC in the team's second match of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season on Saturday, March 7. Kickoff at Choctaw Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on OneFootball.com and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Coming off a tough 2-0 loss on the road this past Sunday against Houston Dynamo 2, Colorado hopes to turn things around against North Texas SC this weekend. Despite a slow start in the match, Rapids 2 gained momentum over the course of the game and kept pressing until the final whistle. Goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo fought hard to keep the game scoreless in the first half with some big stops and persevered in the second half to keep the team in the game. With four saves during Sunday's game, Campagnolo tied Abraham Rodriguez for most goalkeeper saves in Rapids 2 history.

On the other end of this matchup is a North Texas SC side that saw success in their season opener. Last weekend, North Texas endured a back-and-forth battle against Minnesota United FC 2 that ended with a 2-1 win. With goals from Caleb Swann and Jaidyn Contreras, the team walked away with a hard-fought win on the road.

Head-to-head, these teams faced off against each other a total of 14 times since the inaugural season of MLS NEXT Pro. As two of the founding clubs of the league, Rapids 2 is evenly matched against North Texas SC posting an 4-3-3 record overall over the past four seasons. In 2025, Colorado went undefeated against North Texas with a record of 2-0-1 including a shootout win after a 1-1 draw.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.