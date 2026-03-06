Sporting KC II Hosts Real Monarchs in 2026 Home Opener
Published on March 6, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Sporting Kansas City II News Release
Sporting Kansas City II returns to Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village for the first time in 2026 when they host Real Monarchs on Sunday. The game will air live on the OneFootball app starting at 7 p.m. CT and tickets are on sale at SeatGeek.com for just $10.
The last time Sporting KC II hosted Real Monarchs, SKC II took all three points thanks to a stoppage time winner on the final kick of the game. The two sides will meet one more time in the 2026 regular season in a late May matchup in Utah.
Head coach Lee Tschantret oversaw five professional debuts in his first MLS NEXT Pro game on the touchline last weekend in St. Louis. Among them were four Sporting KC Academy players Tschantret coached at the U-18 level.
Defender Mitch Ferguson started the match at centerback in his first SKC II appearance. The SKC Academy and Notre Dame alum made two crucial interventions against CITY2 and played 76 minutes. Defender Pierre Lurot made his first start of 2026 and earned a short-term call up to the first team for their match against San Diego FC on Saturday night along with midfielder Zamir Loyo Reynaga and Shane Donovan.
Midfielder Johann Ortiz also returned to Kansas City after helping El Salvador punch their ticket to the 2026 U-20 Concacaf Championship. Ortiz scored three goals and added an assist in the five game Qualifiers in Nicaragua from February 23 to March 4.
Real Monarchs picked up two points in their opener, besting North Texas SC in kicks from the spot after a 2-2 end to regulation. The Mark Lowry led Monarchs got goals from Jesus Barea and Lineker Rodriguez before taking the shootout 4-3.
Following Sunday's home opener, SKC II will be back on the road to take on Colorado Rapids 2 on Sunday, March 15. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the contest will air on the OneFootball app and at MLSNEXTPro.com.
Game Information:
MLS NEXT Pro: Game 2
Date: Sunday, March 8, 2026
Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. CT
Location: Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village (Kansas City, Missouri)
Watch: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com
