Earthquakes II Announce Roster for 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season Ahead of Home Opener

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes II announced today their roster for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. Of the 11 players signed to MLS NEXT Pro contracts, four are returnees from the previous campaign, namely defender Alejandro Cano, midfielder Jermaine Spivey and forwards Julian Donnery and Diogo Baptista. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Connor Lambe, defenders Niklas Dossman and Martin Kwende, midfielders Gabe Bracken Serra and Zack Bohane, as well as forwards Tomo Allen and Shane De Flores have officially joined the fold.

Allen, 18, will join the Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro team for the 2026 season before becoming a Homegrown Player on the Major League Soccer First Team effective Jan. 1, 2027. His MLS contract runs through June 2029, with club options for 2029-30 and 2030-31. Born and raised in Danville, California, Allen spent the past season at perennial college powerhouse program Stanford University, appearing in 18 games (four starts) and scoring three goals as a freshman. In 2024, he was named to the MLS NEXT All-Star Game after ranking fourth in the nation with 26 goals for the Quakes Academy's Under-17 team and helping lead them to the 2023-24 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs. In addition, the forward was the only soccer player named to Men's Health magazine's prestigious MH 25 list of Gen Z Athletes Redefining Sports. Allen is the 20th Quakes Academy product signed by San Jose to a contract as a Homegrown Player since 2014.

Bohane, 21, was a standout midfielder for Stanford University, tallying 38 goal contributions (19g/19a) across 72 matches (55 starts) from 2022-26. The Monte Sereno, California, native was recognized as part of United Soccer Coaches All-Region First Team consecutively in 2023 and 2024. In 2023, he was featured in the All-Pac-12 First Team and Top Drawer Soccer's Best XI.

De Flores, 22, tallied 39 goal contributions (21g/18a) across 78 appearances (55 starts) from 2021-26 as a forward for Stanford University. In his first year with the Cardinal, he was featured in TopDrawerSoccer's Freshman Best XI (2022) and received an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention. In 2023, the Danville, California, native was part of the All-Pac-12 Second Team and in 2024, the All-ACC Academic Team.

Dossmann, 22, was a staple of the San Jose State defense with 59 appearances (all starts) from 2023-26. In 2025, the Belmont, California, native was honored as part of the WAC Preseason All-Conference and Second Team All-WAC. On Nov. 12, 2025, he assisted on the Spartans' game winning overtime goal against California Baptist University in the WAC Tournament Semifinals.

Kwende Jr ., 20, was named All-WCC Second Team and to the WCC All-Freshman Team in 2023 after 16 appearances (11 starts) and amassing three assists as a freshman for Santa Clara University. The San Jose, California, native played for the Quakes Academy starting at the Under-13 level and graduated from Archbishop Mitty High School.

Lambe, 23, made 72 saves across 28 appearances (26 starts) from 2023-25 as a goalkeeper for the University of California, Berkeley. In 2023, the Santa Barbara, California, native played in 12 games (11 starts), posting a 1.06 goals-against average, 39 saves, two shutouts, a .780 save percentage and a 4-2-5 record.

Bracken Serra, 23, tallied 26 goal contributions (13g/13a) across 57 appearances (54 starts) from 2020-24 as a midfielder for the University of San Francisco. In 2023, the Berkeley, California, native was featured in the All-WCC First Team and was a two-time WCC Offensive Player of the Week. In 2024, the midfielder was honored in the WCC All-Conference First Team. The midfielder completed his collegiate career at the University of North Carolina, where he tallied 10 goal contributions (5g/5a) in 18 appearances (17 starts) for the Tar Heels.

Quakes II will also be supported by young stalwarts from the Earthquakes' First Team, including midfielders Rohan Rajagopal and Kaedren Spivey and goalkeeper Nate Crockford, along with players acquired via the MLS SuperDraft like Max Floriani and Jack Jasinski as well as select Quakes Academy players.

Led by Head Coach Dan DeGeer, Quakes II returns for a fifth season in MLS NEXT Pro after closing the 2025 campaign with 14 wins and 52 points to earn the Pacific Division title for a second consecutive season. DeGeer was recognized as a finalist for the league's Coach of the Year award for the 2025 season.

Quakes II will host LAFC 2 Sunday, March 8, in their 2026 home opener (7 p.m. PT). For ticket information, please click HERE.

Below are bios for the 11 players signed to MLS NEXT Pro contracts, listed alphabetically by last name:

Tomo Allen*

Position: Forward

Height: 6-4

Weight: 188 lbs.

Born: July 3, 2007 (age 18)

Hometown: San Jose, Calif.

Previous Club: Quakes Academy

College: Stanford University

Diogo Baptista

Position: Forward

Height: 6-0

Weight: 168 lbs.

Born: Sept. 23, 2004 (age 21)

Hometown: Mountain View, Calif.

Previous Club: San Francisco Glens SC

College: San Jose State University

Zach Bohane

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-11

Weight: 170 lbs.

Born: June 24, 2004 (age 21)

Hometown: Monte Sereno, Calif.

College: Stanford University

Alejandro Cano

Position: Defender

Height: 6-0

Weight: 186 lbs.

Born: May 21, 2004 (age 21)

Hometown: Seaside, Calif.

Previous Club: Quakes Academy

Julian Donnery

Position: Forward

Height: 6-5

Weight: 195 lbs.

Born: July 6, 2005 (age 19)

Hometown: San Jose, Calif.

Previous Club: Lincoln City FC

Niklas Dossmann

Position: Defender

Height: 6-1

Weight: 180 lbs.

Born: May 10, 2003 (age 22)

Hometown: Belmont, Calif.

College: San Jose State University

Shane de Flores

Position: Forward

Height: 5-10

Weight: 155 lbs.

Born: Jan 7, 2003 (age 23)

Hometown: Danville, Calif.

College: Stanford University

Martin Kwende Jr.

Position: Defender

Height: 6-0

Weight: 202 lbs.

Born: Nov 28, 2005 (age 20)

Hometown: San Jose, Calif.

College: Santa Clara University

Connor Lambe

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-3

Weight: 184 lbs.

Born: Jun 7, 2002 (age 23)

Hometown: Santa Barbara, Calif.

College: University of California, Berkeley

Gabriel Bracken Serra

Position: Midfielder

Born: Jul 13, 2002 (age 23)

Hometown: Berkeley, Calif.

College: University of San Francisco

Jermaine Spivey

Position: Forward

Height: 5-8

Weight: 160 lbs.

Born: Jan. 23, 2006 (age 20)

Hometown: San Jose, Calif.

Previous Club: Quakes Academy

*Allen becomes an Earthquakes MLS Homegrown Player effective Jan. 1, 2027.







