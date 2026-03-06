New York City FC MLS NEXT Pro Affiliate, New York City FC II, Signs Six Newcomers to the Roster for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season

Published on March 6, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

NEW YORK - New York City FC II today announced it has signed six newcomers to its 2026 roster ahead of the 'Pigeons' season opener against Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday, March 8 at 3pm ET at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.

The new additions are Defender Eoin Martin, Midfielder Drew Kerr, Midfielder Arnau Rabassa, Midfielder Joe Suchecki, Forward Caleb Danquah, and Forward Arnau Farnos. Midfielder Arnau Rabassa and Forward Arnau Farnos will join the 'Pigeons' upon receipt of their P-1 Visa's and ITC's.

Defender Eoin Martin returns to New York City as a familiar face, having previously featured in the Club's Academy. The Mahopac, New York native played collegiately at Lafayette College from 2021 through 2022, making 36 appearances, scoring two goals, recording two assists, and accumulating a total of 3,110 minutes with the Leopards, while earning Patriot League Defender of the Week honors on two occasions. A subsequent transfer to the University of Kentucky resulted in 25 appearances, scoring one goal, recording one assist, and racking up a total of 2,125 minutes with the Wildcats. Most recently, Martin competed with Treaty United in the Republic of Ireland, making 31 appearances, scoring two goals, recording one assist, and playing a total of 2,640 minutes.

Midfielder Joe Suchecki, a former Academy player who competed under current Head Coach Matt Pilkington, returns to the Club following collegiate stints at the University of Maryland and Northwestern University. As a Terrapin from 2020 through 2023, the Midfielder made 40 appearances, scoring three goals, recording one assist, and accumulating a total of 2,005 minutes. At Northwestern University from 2024 through 2025, the Manhattan native made 31 appearances, scoring four goals, recording seven assists, and playing a total of 2,356 minutes with the Wildcats.

Forward Arnau Farnos returns to New York City after being selected 85th overall in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft and spending the 2026 Preseason with New York City FC's First Team. The Riudoms, Spain native developed in the Academies of Barcelona, Celta Vigo, and Girona before competing collegiately at Oregon State University, making 60 appearances, scoring 28 goals, recording 18 assists, and amassing a total of 4,767 minutes with the Beavers. At Oregon State, the Forward was named a United Soccer Coaches Third Team All-American in both 2024 and 2025, becoming the first two-time All-American in program history, and earned WCC Offensive Player of the Year recognition in 2025.

Forward Caleb Danquah, a Brooklyn-raised talent originally from Ghana, joins New York City FC II following a collegiate career at St. Francis Brooklyn and Stony Brook University. At St. Francis Brooklyn, the Forward made 12 appearances, scoring three goals, recording two assists, and accumulating a total of 895 minutes as a Freshman. A transfer to Stony Brook University from 2023 to 2025 resulted in 50 appearances, scoring eight goals, recording six assists, and playing a total of 2,389 minutes with the Seawolves. In 2025, the Forward earned United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic Region honors and All-CAA Third Team recognition.

Midfielder Drew Kerr arrives in New York City after being selected 81st overall in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft by Columbus Crew. The Hillsborough, North Carolina native previously spent time within North Carolina FC's Academy and First Team before competing at Duke University from 2022 through 2025, making 67 appearances, scoring eight goals, recording 21 assists, and accumulating a total of 3,620 minutes while playing under his father, Head Coach John Kerr.

Midfielder Arnau Rabassa joins the 'Pigeons' following collegiate stints at West Virginia Tech from 2022 through 2023), Central Connecticut State University in 2024, and Fairleigh Dickinson University in 2025. With West Virginia Tech, the Midfielder made 32 appearances, scoring six goals, recording eight assists, and racking up a total of 1,805 minutes. At Central Connecticut State, the Barcelona native made 14 appearances, scoring one goal, recording two assists, and playing a total of 1,090 minutes while earning Second Team All-Northeast Conference honors. In 2025 at Fairleigh Dickinson, the Midfielder made 20 appearances, scoring 11 goals, recording three assists, and accumulating a total of 1,185 minutes, earning NEC Player of the Year, First Team All-NEC, and All-Tournament Team honors.

Transaction: New York City FC MLS NEXT Pro affiliate New York City FC II Signs Defender Eoin Martin on a contract through December 31, 2026.

Name: Eoin Martin

Date of Birth: February 5, 2002

Position: Defender

Previous Club: Treaty United

Transaction: New York City FC MLS NEXT Pro affiliate New York City FC II Signs Midfielder Joe Suchecki on a contract through June 30, 2027.

Name: Joe Suchecki

Date of Birth: January 8, 2002

Position: Midfielder

Previous Club: Northwestern University

Transaction: New York City FC MLS NEXT Pro affiliate New York City FC II Signs Forward Arnau Farnos on a contract through December 31, 2026.

Name: Arnau Farnos

Date of Birth: January 18, 2003

Position: Forward

Previous Club: Oregon State University

Transaction: New York City FC MLS NEXT Pro affiliate New York City FC II Signs Forward Caleb Danquah on a contract through December 31, 2026.

Name: Caleb Danquah

Date of Birth: July 9, 2003

Position: Forward

Previous Club: Stony Brook University

Transaction: New York City FC MLS NEXT Pro affiliate New York City FC II Signs Midfielder Arnau Rabassa on a contract through December 31, 2026.

Name: Arnau Rabassa

Date of Birth: April 19, 2004

Position: Midfielder

Previous Club: Fairleigh Dickinson University

Transaction: New York City FC MLS NEXT Pro affiliate New York City FC II Signs Midfielder Drew Kerr on a contract through December 31, 2026.

Name: Drew Kerr

Date of Birth: December 16, 2004

Position: Midfielder

Previous Club: Duke University

