New York City FC II Announces 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Schedule
Published on January 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
New York City FC II News Release
New York City FC II today announced its schedule for the upcoming 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. The Club will play 28 in-conference matches as MLS NEXT Pro enters its fifth year.
'The Pigeon' will kick off their season with a home game at Belson Stadium on Saturday, February 28 at 7pm ET against Carolina Core FC. New York City FC II will then travel to Ohio to face Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday, March 8 at 3pm ET at Scotts Miracle-Gro Field.
The season's Hudson River Derby will feature three matchups between New York City FC II and rivals Red Bull New York II. New York City will host the first and third meetings of the series, with the opener set for Sunday, March 15 at 7pm ET at Belson Stadium and the third matchup scheduled for September 8 at 5pm ET at ICAHN Stadium. The second meeting will see the 'Pigeons' travel to MSU Soccer Park for an away fixture on Sunday, May 17 at 7pm ET.
In addition to matches at Belson Stadium, New York City FC II will host seven home games at the iconic ICAHN Stadium on Randall's Island, situated in the heart of New York City with convenient access from East Harlem, the South Bronx, and Queens.
The opener at ICAHN Stadium takes place on Sunday, June 21 at 5pm ET, as New York City welcomes Chattanooga FC. The Club will also face Philadelphia Union II, Orlando City B, FC Cincinnati 2, New England Revolution II, Red Bull New York II, Connecticut United FC on Randall's Island.
The 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season begins on February 27th and concludes on Decision Day, Sunday, September 20, with Eastern Conference teams kicking off at 2pm ET. Playoffs will be announced at a later date. This season's schedule spans 28 weeks and consists of 28 matches, split evenly between home and away games.
Broadcast details for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season, including where to watch the 'Pigeons', will be announced at a later date.
Ticketing information for New York City FC II matches at Belson Stadium and ICAHN Stadium will be announced at a later date. To learn more about becoming a New York City FC City Member and how you can receive exclusive discounts to New York City FC II matches, please click visit https://www.newyorkcityfc.com/memberships and speak with a membership representative today.
