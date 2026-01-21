Quakes II Announces 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Schedule

Published on January 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Earthquakes II News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro team, Quakes II, announced today its schedule for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season.

"We are proud of last year's success, but our focus is on this upcoming season," said DeGeer. "The standard is higher now, and the work continues. We're excited to continue our focus on player development and building on our identity as Quakes II."

This season, Quakes II will open on the road on Sunday, March 1, against the Portland Timbers2 (1 p.m. PT) and at home on Sunday, March 8, against LAFC 2. Home game locations and times will be announced at a later date.

Last season, the team enjoyed another banner year under Head Coach Dan DeGeer, who celebrated over 100 matches in charge. In addition to securing a third consecutive berth in the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Semifinals and back-to-back Pacific Division titles, they amassed 14 wins and 52 points to once again break the 2024 season's club records.

DeGeer was named the Coach of the Month in May and steered his club to Team of the Month after winning all four of their games by a combined score of 12-0. They captured Team of the Month again in August after earning 14 points over six matches to finish a spectacular nine-match unbeaten streak.

Among the returning players, forward Nonso Adimabua finished the regular season and postseason with a combined club-record 20 goal contributions (13g/7a). Homegrown midfielder and U.S. youth international Edwyn Mendoza continued to shine in the defensive midfield, while goalkeeper Francesco Montali was also named the league's Goalkeeper of the Month for August after securing two clean sheets and conceding only one goal in two other games.

Quakes II - 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season Schedule

Date Time Opponent Home/Away

Sunday, March 1 1 p.m. PT Portland Timbers2 Away

Sunday, March 8 TBD LAFC 2 Home

Saturday, March 14 7 p.m. PT Tacoma Defiance Away

Saturday, March 21 5 p.m. PT Colorado Rapids 2 Away

Sunday, April 12 TBD Minnesota United FC 2 Home

Sunday, April 19 7 p.m. PT LAFC 2 Away

Friday, May 1 4 p.m. PT Ventura County FC Away

Friday, May 8 TBD Whitecaps FC 2 Home

Tuesday, May 12 2:30 p.m. PT Real Monarchs Away

Sunday, May 17 TBD Portland Timbers2 Home

Saturday, May 23 5:30 p.m. PT North Texas SC Away

Sunday, June 7 TBD Real Monarchs Home

Wednesday, June 17 6 p.m. PT Whitecaps FC 2 Away

Sunday, June 21 TBD Ventura County FC Home

Saturday, June 27 1 p.m. PT Portland Timbers2 Away

Sunday, July 5 TBD Sporting Kansas City II Home

Sunday, July 12 TBD Tacoma Defiance Home

Saturday, July 18 TBD North Texas SC Home

Saturday, July 25 4 p.m. PT Ventura County FC Away

Sunday, Aug. 2 TBD Austin FC II Home

Friday, Aug. 7 5 p.m. PT Minnesota United FC 2 Away

Sunday, Aug. 16 TBD St. Louis CITY2 Home

Wednesday, Aug. 19 4 p.m. PT Houston Dynamo 2 Away

Sunday, Aug. 23 5:30 p.m. PT Austin FC II Away

Sunday, Aug. 30 TBD LAFC 2 Home

Saturday, Sept. 5 TBD Tacoma Defiance Home

Sunday, Sept. 13 4 p.m. PT Real Monarchs Home

Sunday, Sept. 20 2 p.m. PT Whitecaps FC 2 Away







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from January 21, 2026

