Quakes II Announces 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Schedule

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro team, Quakes II, announced today its schedule for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season.
"We are proud of last year's success, but our focus is on this upcoming season," said DeGeer. "The standard is higher now, and the work continues. We're excited to continue our focus on player development and building on our identity as Quakes II."
This season, Quakes II will open on the road on Sunday, March 1, against the Portland Timbers2 (1 p.m. PT) and at home on Sunday, March 8, against LAFC 2. Home game locations and times will be announced at a later date.
Last season, the team enjoyed another banner year under Head Coach Dan DeGeer, who celebrated over 100 matches in charge. In addition to securing a third consecutive berth in the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Semifinals and back-to-back Pacific Division titles, they amassed 14 wins and 52 points to once again break the 2024 season's club records.
DeGeer was named the Coach of the Month in May and steered his club to Team of the Month after winning all four of their games by a combined score of 12-0. They captured Team of the Month again in August after earning 14 points over six matches to finish a spectacular nine-match unbeaten streak.
Among the returning players, forward Nonso Adimabua finished the regular season and postseason with a combined club-record 20 goal contributions (13g/7a). Homegrown midfielder and U.S. youth international Edwyn Mendoza continued to shine in the defensive midfield, while goalkeeper Francesco Montali was also named the league's Goalkeeper of the Month for August after securing two clean sheets and conceding only one goal in two other games.
Quakes II - 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season Schedule
Date Time Opponent Home/Away
Sunday, March 1 1 p.m. PT Portland Timbers2 Away
Sunday, March 8 TBD LAFC 2 Home
Saturday, March 14 7 p.m. PT Tacoma Defiance Away
Saturday, March 21 5 p.m. PT Colorado Rapids 2 Away
Sunday, April 12 TBD Minnesota United FC 2 Home
Sunday, April 19 7 p.m. PT LAFC 2 Away
Friday, May 1 4 p.m. PT Ventura County FC Away
Friday, May 8 TBD Whitecaps FC 2 Home
Tuesday, May 12 2:30 p.m. PT Real Monarchs Away
Sunday, May 17 TBD Portland Timbers2 Home
Saturday, May 23 5:30 p.m. PT North Texas SC Away
Sunday, June 7 TBD Real Monarchs Home
Wednesday, June 17 6 p.m. PT Whitecaps FC 2 Away
Sunday, June 21 TBD Ventura County FC Home
Saturday, June 27 1 p.m. PT Portland Timbers2 Away
Sunday, July 5 TBD Sporting Kansas City II Home
Sunday, July 12 TBD Tacoma Defiance Home
Saturday, July 18 TBD North Texas SC Home
Saturday, July 25 4 p.m. PT Ventura County FC Away
Sunday, Aug. 2 TBD Austin FC II Home
Friday, Aug. 7 5 p.m. PT Minnesota United FC 2 Away
Sunday, Aug. 16 TBD St. Louis CITY2 Home
Wednesday, Aug. 19 4 p.m. PT Houston Dynamo 2 Away
Sunday, Aug. 23 5:30 p.m. PT Austin FC II Away
Sunday, Aug. 30 TBD LAFC 2 Home
Saturday, Sept. 5 TBD Tacoma Defiance Home
Sunday, Sept. 13 4 p.m. PT Real Monarchs Home
Sunday, Sept. 20 2 p.m. PT Whitecaps FC 2 Away
