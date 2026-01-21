huntsville City FC announces 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season Schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today its 28-game schedule for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season. The club kicks off its season at 6 p.m. CT on March 2 at Orlando City B before its March 21 home opener against rival Chattanooga FC at 7 p.m. CT Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. MLS NEXT Pro will continue to play throughout the FIFA World Cup 26, with no pause to the regular season.

The full 2026 Huntsville City FC regular season schedule is available now at HuntsvilleCityFC.com.

Fans can look forward to the return of popular theme nights throughout the 2026 season, including Armed Forces Night, Space Night and First Responders Night, celebrating the people and traditions that make Rocket City special. They can also enjoy an elevated matchday experience with post-match fireworks on select nights and limited-edition bobblehead collectible giveaways, adding even more excitement for fans of all ages.

Fans can follow Huntsville City FC on the road throughout the season at official club watch parties hosted at select local venues. Additional details regarding watch party locations and 2026 broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

Season tickets for the 2026 season are on sale now. Information regarding single match and group ticket on sale dates will be announced soon.







