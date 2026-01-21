Sporting KC II and MLS NEXT Pro Announce 2026 Regular Season Schedule

MLS NEXT Pro today announced Sporting Kansas City II's 2026 regular season schedule, which kicks off Saturday, Feb 28 at St. Louis CITY2 with the team's home opener set for Sunday, March 8, against Real Monarchs at Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village. Tickets for all SKC II home MLS NEXT Pro matches will be available for purchase at SeatGeek.com for just $10 at a later date.

2026 Sporting KC II Schedule (Subject to Change)

Date Opponent Time (CT)

Saturday, Feb. 28 @St. Louis CITY2 4 p.m.

SUNDAY, MARCH 8 REAL MONARCHS 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 15 @Colorado Rapids 2 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, MARCH 22 MNUFC 2 7 p.m.

Friday, April 10 @North Texas SC 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, APRIL 19 WHITECAPS FC 2 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26 HOUSTON DYNAMO 2 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 3 TACOMA DEFIANCE 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 10 @Colorado Rapids 2 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 16 @North Texas SC 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 22 AUSTIN FC II 7 p.m.

Friday, May 29 @Real Monarchs 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 6 MNUFC 2 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 13 ST. LOUIS CITY2 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 21 @Austin FC II 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 26 NORTH TEXAS SC 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 5 @Quakes II TBA

FRIDAY, JULY 10 VENTURA COUNTY FC 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 19 @MNUFC 2 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 31 HOUSTON DYNAMO 2 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 9 @Austin FC II 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 15 COLORADO RAPIDS 2 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 20 @LAFC 2 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 23 @Tacoma Defiance 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 30 @Whitecaps FC 2 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 5 ST. LOUIS CITY2 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 13 LAFC 2 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20 @Houston Dynamo 2 4 p.m.

Schedule Format

The 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season will consist of 420 matches, with each club playing 28 matches - 14 at home and 14 away - over a 30-week span. Clubs will face each divisional opponent a maximum of three times as well as other intraconference rivals to round out the schedule. The MLS NEXT Pro regular season will continue throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Decision Day will be Sunday, Sept. 20 with all 30 clubs competing on the last day of the season to determine the final seeding for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

The 2026 season will see an adjustment in division alignment in the Eastern Conference as CT United FC joins the Northeast Division as the Conference's 16th team, while Chicago Fire FC II moves to the Southeast Division. Fourteen teams remain in the Western Conference.

Conference Allignment

Western Conference Eastern Conference

Frontier Division Northeast Division

Sporting Kansas City II Columbus Crew 2

Austin FC II CT United FC

Colorado Rapids 2 FC Cincinnati 2

MNUFC 2 New England Revolution 2

Houston Dynamo 2 NYCFC II

North Texas SC Philadelphia Union II

St. Louis CITY2 RBNY II

- Toronto FC II

Pacific Division Southeast Division

LA Galaxy II Atlanta United 2

LAFC 2 Carolina Core FC

Quakes II Chattanooga FC

Real Monarchs Chicago Fire FC II

Tacoma Defiance Crown Legacy FC

Timbers2 Huntsville City FC

Whitecaps FC 2 Inter Miami II

- Orlando City B

MLS NEXT Pro at MLS NEXT Cup

For the first time ever, MLS NEXT Pro will host a regular season match at MLS NEXT Cup, the culminating event of the 2026 MLS NEXT season. The May 29 match at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah will showcase a professional match in front of the nation's best youth teams when Sporting KC II takes on Real Monarchs on the road.

The League previously hosted a regular season match at Generation adidas Cup the last two years. These MLS NEXT Pro matches provide the younger players in attendance with a preview of future steps along the pro player pathway: to date more than 1,300 MLS NEXT Academy players have appeared in MLS NEXT Pro since the League's inception in 2022.

About MLS NEXT Pro

Launched in 2022 by Major League Soccer, MLS NEXT Pro is a professional men's soccer league in the United States and Canada that completes the pro player pathway from MLS NEXT to MLS first teams. MLS NEXT Pro continues to grow the game through innovation and inclusion, bringing professional soccer to new communities and creating opportunities both on and off the field.

MLS NEXT Pro celebrates its fifth season in 2026 with 30 teams, 27 MLS-affiliated and three independent: Carolina Core FC, Chattanooga FC and Connecticut United FC. Additional MLS-affiliated and independent clubs will join in the years ahead, including Cleveland, Jacksonville Armada FC, AC Grand Rapids, and The Island F.C.







