Colorado Rapids 2 Announce 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season Schedule

Published on January 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids 2 announced today their schedule for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season. 2026 broadcast information will be shared at a later date.

The reigning Western Conference Champions will kick off their 2026 campaign on March 1 on the road against Houston Dynamo FC 2 at Sabercats Stadium (5:00 p.m. MT). Two weeks later, Rapids 2 will have their home opener against Sporting KC II on March 15 at a to be determined location. The club's full schedule can be found at coloradorapids.com/rapids2/schedule.

The 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season will consist of 420 matches, with each club playing 28 matches; 14 at home and 14 on the road over a 30-week span. Clubs will face each divisional opponent a maximum of three times as well as other intraconference rivals to round out the schedule. The regular season will continue throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Decision Day will be Sunday, September 20, with all 30 clubs competing on the last day of the season to determine the final seeding for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

Rapids 2 will have three matches against Minnesota United FC 2, the side that Colorado defeated in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Final last season. The first contest will come at home on April 19 (6:00 p.m. MT), followed by their next two matches in Minnesota at National Sports Center on May 24 (1:00 p.m. MT) and September 5 (6:00 p.m. MT).

This season's schedule will contain two editions of the Rocky Mountain Cup, MLS NEXT Pro edition, between Rapids 2 and Real Monarchs. Colorado will travel to Utah for the first matchup on May 20 at Zions Bank Stadium (6:30 p.m. MT). Rapids 2 will then round out their contests with Salt Lake at home on August 23 (6:00 p.m. MT).

More information on single-game tickets and the locations for each home match for Colorado Rapids 2's 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season will be made available in the coming weeks.

Date Opponent Time (MT) Venue

Sunday, March 1 @ Houston Dynamo FC 2 5:00 PM Sabercats Stadium

Saturday, March 7 @ North Texas SC 8:00 PM Choctaw Stadium

Sunday, March 15 vs Sporting KC II 6:00 PM TBA

Saturday, March 21 vs Quakes II 6:00 PM TBA

Friday, April 10 @ St. Louis CITY2 6:00 PM Energizer Park

Sunday, April 19 vs Minnesota United FC 2 6:00 PM TBA

Sunday, April 26 @ Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 TBA TBA

Sunday, May 3 vs Houston Dynamo FC 2 6:00 PM TBA

Sunday, May 10 vs Sporting KC II 6:00 PM TBA

Wednesday, May 13 vs Austin FC II 6:00 PM TBA

Wednesday, May 20 @ Real Monarchs 6:30 PM Zions Bank Stadium

Sunday, May 24 @ Minnesota United FC 2 1:00 PM National Sports Center

Saturday, June 6 vs St. Louis CITY2 6:00 PM TBA

Saturday, June 13 @ Ventura County 5:00 PM William Rolland Stadium

Saturday, June 20 vs Portland Timbers2 6:00 PM TBA

Saturday, June 27 vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 6:00 PM TBA

Sunday, July 5 @ Austin FC II 6:30 PM Parmer Field

Saturday, July 11 vs North Texas SC 6:00 PM TBA

Saturday, July 18 @ Houston Dynamo FC 2 5:00 PM Sabercats Stadium

Sunday, July 26 @ Tacoma Defiance 8:00 PM Starfire Sports Complex

Friday, July 31 @ LAFC 2 8:00 PM TBA

Saturday, August 8 vs St. Louis CITY2 6:00 PM TBA

Saturday, August 15 @ Sporting KC II 6:00 PM Children's Mercy Victory Field

Sunday, August 23 vs Real Monarchs 6:00 PM TBA

Friday, August 28 vs Ventura County 6:00 PM TBA

Saturday, September 5 @ Minnesota United FC 2 6:00 PM National Sports Center

Sunday, September 13 @ Austin FC II 6:30 PM Parmer Field

Sunday, September 20 vs North Texas SC TBA TBA







