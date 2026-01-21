Colorado Rapids 2 Announce 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season Schedule
Published on January 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Colorado Rapids 2 News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids 2 announced today their schedule for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season. 2026 broadcast information will be shared at a later date.
The reigning Western Conference Champions will kick off their 2026 campaign on March 1 on the road against Houston Dynamo FC 2 at Sabercats Stadium (5:00 p.m. MT). Two weeks later, Rapids 2 will have their home opener against Sporting KC II on March 15 at a to be determined location. The club's full schedule can be found at coloradorapids.com/rapids2/schedule.
The 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season will consist of 420 matches, with each club playing 28 matches; 14 at home and 14 on the road over a 30-week span. Clubs will face each divisional opponent a maximum of three times as well as other intraconference rivals to round out the schedule. The regular season will continue throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Decision Day will be Sunday, September 20, with all 30 clubs competing on the last day of the season to determine the final seeding for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.
Rapids 2 will have three matches against Minnesota United FC 2, the side that Colorado defeated in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Final last season. The first contest will come at home on April 19 (6:00 p.m. MT), followed by their next two matches in Minnesota at National Sports Center on May 24 (1:00 p.m. MT) and September 5 (6:00 p.m. MT).
This season's schedule will contain two editions of the Rocky Mountain Cup, MLS NEXT Pro edition, between Rapids 2 and Real Monarchs. Colorado will travel to Utah for the first matchup on May 20 at Zions Bank Stadium (6:30 p.m. MT). Rapids 2 will then round out their contests with Salt Lake at home on August 23 (6:00 p.m. MT).
More information on single-game tickets and the locations for each home match for Colorado Rapids 2's 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season will be made available in the coming weeks.
Date Opponent Time (MT) Venue
Sunday, March 1 @ Houston Dynamo FC 2 5:00 PM Sabercats Stadium
Saturday, March 7 @ North Texas SC 8:00 PM Choctaw Stadium
Sunday, March 15 vs Sporting KC II 6:00 PM TBA
Saturday, March 21 vs Quakes II 6:00 PM TBA
Friday, April 10 @ St. Louis CITY2 6:00 PM Energizer Park
Sunday, April 19 vs Minnesota United FC 2 6:00 PM TBA
Sunday, April 26 @ Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 TBA TBA
Sunday, May 3 vs Houston Dynamo FC 2 6:00 PM TBA
Sunday, May 10 vs Sporting KC II 6:00 PM TBA
Wednesday, May 13 vs Austin FC II 6:00 PM TBA
Wednesday, May 20 @ Real Monarchs 6:30 PM Zions Bank Stadium
Sunday, May 24 @ Minnesota United FC 2 1:00 PM National Sports Center
Saturday, June 6 vs St. Louis CITY2 6:00 PM TBA
Saturday, June 13 @ Ventura County 5:00 PM William Rolland Stadium
Saturday, June 20 vs Portland Timbers2 6:00 PM TBA
Saturday, June 27 vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 6:00 PM TBA
Sunday, July 5 @ Austin FC II 6:30 PM Parmer Field
Saturday, July 11 vs North Texas SC 6:00 PM TBA
Saturday, July 18 @ Houston Dynamo FC 2 5:00 PM Sabercats Stadium
Sunday, July 26 @ Tacoma Defiance 8:00 PM Starfire Sports Complex
Friday, July 31 @ LAFC 2 8:00 PM TBA
Saturday, August 8 vs St. Louis CITY2 6:00 PM TBA
Saturday, August 15 @ Sporting KC II 6:00 PM Children's Mercy Victory Field
Sunday, August 23 vs Real Monarchs 6:00 PM TBA
Friday, August 28 vs Ventura County 6:00 PM TBA
Saturday, September 5 @ Minnesota United FC 2 6:00 PM National Sports Center
Sunday, September 13 @ Austin FC II 6:30 PM Parmer Field
Sunday, September 20 vs North Texas SC TBA TBA
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from January 21, 2026
- MLS NEXT Pro Announces 2026 Tacoma Defiance Schedule - Tacoma Defiance
- Quakes II Announces 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Schedule - Earthquakes II
- Charlotte FC Promotes Crown Legacy FC Head Coach Gary Dicker to First Team Assistant Coach - Crown Legacy FC
- Carolina Core FC Announce 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season Schedule - Carolina Core FC
- FC Cincinnati 2 Announce 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season Schedule - FC Cincinnati 2
- Colorado Rapids 2 Announce 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season Schedule - Colorado Rapids 2
- Sporting KC II and MLS NEXT Pro Announce 2026 Regular Season Schedule - Sporting Kansas City II
- Inter Miami CF II 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Schedule Unveiled - Inter Miami CF II
- Toronto FC II Announce 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season Schedule - Toronto FC II
- Timbers2 Schedule Set for 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season - Portland Timbers 2
- St Louis CITY2 Unveils 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Schedule with Continuing Commitment to Create Family-Focused Matchday Experiences - St. Louis City SC 2
- New York City FC II Announces 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Schedule - New York City FC II
- Revolution II Announce Schedule for 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season - New England Revolution II
- Chattanooga Football Club Announces 2026 Regular Season Schedule - Chattanooga FC
- huntsville City FC announces 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season Schedule - Huntsville City Football Club
- Atlanta United 2 Announces 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season Schedule - Atlanta United 2
- Crown Legacy FC Announces 2026 Regular Season Schedule - Crown Legacy FC
- Chicago Fire FC II Announces 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season Schedule - Chicago Fire FC II
- Philadelphia Union II Announce 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Schedule - Philadelphia Union II
- MLS NEXT Pro's Fifth Season Kicks off February 27 - MLS NEXT Pro
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids 2 Stories
- Colorado Rapids 2 Announce 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season Schedule
- Colorado Rapids 2 Sign Rapids Academy Midfielder Nathan Tchoumba
- Rapids 2 General Manager Brian Crookham Named 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Executive of the Year
- Colorado Rapids 2 Announce End of Season Roster Updates
- Colorado Rapids 2 Fall to New York Red Bulls II in 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Cup