Rapids 2 Draw with Sporting KC II in Home Opener

Published on March 16, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 suffered a shootout defeat against Sporting KC II after ending regulation in a 2-2 draw.

Starting off the snowy Sunday night showdown on the front foot, Rapids 2 pressed quickly, building from the back with purpose and proving dangerous inside the box with several scoring attempts in the first five minutes of play. The payoff would come in the 39th minute on a right-footed cross from Kimani Stewart-Baynes that found the head of a diving Donavan Phillip, marking the captain's first professional goal. After dominating in possession, shots, and shots on goal, Colorado would head into halftime up 1-0.

As the weather turned in the second half, so would the momentum of the game as Sporting KC II answered with a goal of their own from Shane Donovan in the 53rd minute.

Rapids 2 didn't stay down for long and retook the lead just five minutes later after Phillip bagged his second goal of the night off a header thanks to a curling corner kick by Chris Aquino.

Despite the success, Ian Murphy's second yellow card of the night in the 69th minute would put Rapids 2 down a man for the remainder of the game.

In between the posts, goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo made a prominent impact and carried out a number of huge stops to keep Rapids 2 in contention, denying several corner kicks and breakaway shots. On top of his standout performance, Campagnolo broke records tonight, tying Abraham Rodriguez for second-most appearances by a Rapids 2 goalkeeper and taking the top spot in the history books for most saves.

Despite Rapids 2's best efforts, Sporting KC II would tie the game up in the 85th minute, forcing the match into penalties. Sporting KC II went on to win the shootout 3-0, but Colorado walked away with their first point of the season.

Rapids 2 will be home again next week against San Jose Earthquakes II on Saturday, March 21. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, is set for 6:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on OneFootball.com and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Notables:

Donavan Phillip scored his first professional goal and recorded a brace

Homegrown defender Grant Gilmore made his first Rapids 2 and MLS NEXT Pro debut.

Goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo holds the record for most goalkeeper appearances and is tied for second in goalkeeper saves.

MLS SuperDraft pick Donavan Phillip recorded his first two professional goals on the night.

Forward Kimani Stewart-Baynes recorded his first assist of the season.

Midfielder Chris Aquino recorded his first assist as a member of Rapids 2.

Aquino has now recorded a goal contribution in consecutive matches.

Goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo recorded his 90th career save with Rapids 2, passing Abraham Rodriguez for the most of any goalkeeper in club history.

The 19-year-old made his 25th appearance in net, marking the second most of any goalkeeper in club history. Campagnolo is now only 8 appearances away from tying the club record.

Lineups:

Colorado Rapids 2: Zackory Campagnolo, Jaden Chan Tack, Ian Murphy, Grant Gilmore, Andre Erickson (87' Charlie Harper), Sydney Wathuta, Nathan Tchoumba (76' Quinn Bedwell), Kimani Stewart-Baynes (76' Kai Thomas), Donavan Phillip [C], Chris Aquino (62' Landon Strohmeyer), Bryce Jamison (62' Josh Copeland)

Unused substitutes: Kendall Starks, Edgar Heredia, Rogelio Garcia, Noah Strellnauer

Sporting KC II: Jacob Molinaro, Pierre Lurot, Mitchell Ferguson, Nate Young, Zane Wantland, Gael Quintero (76' Zamir Loyo Reynaga), Johann Ortiz (89' Tomiwa Adewumi), Carter Derksen, Shane Donovan, Tega Ikoba, Missael Rodriguez, Tega Ikoba (69' Kashan Hines)

Unused substitutes: Kael Taylor, Blaine Mabie, Luca Antongirolami







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 16, 2026

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