Timbers2 Drop 5-0 Result to Houston Dynamo 2 in First Road Match of the Season

Published on March 16, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







HOUSTON - Portland Timbers2 dropped a 5-0 result to Houston Dynamo 2 in their first road match of the season on Sunday evening. The hosts got on the scoreboard at SaberCats Stadium in the 28th minute before soon doubling their lead two minutes later and finding a third goal in the 44th minute to close the first half. Dynamo 2 sealed the result with a fourth and fifth strike in the 86th and 90+4th minutes.

Goal-Scoring Plays

HOU - Arthur Sousa (Matthew Arana), 28th minute: Sosa dribbled into the right side of the box and shook his defender off with a cutback dribble towards the top of the six-yard box where he slotted a low left-footed shot into the far post.HOU - Matthew Arana (Arthur Sousa), 30th minute: Arana received a touch from Sousa just outside the box and took a couple dribbles to set himself up before firing a left footed shot into the left of goal.HOU - Tomas Wiesner (Gustavo Dohmann), 44th minute: In a give-and-go play with Dohmann near the bottom of the box, Tomas Wiesner got onto the through pass at the top of the six-yard box and tapped the ball into the far post with his right foot.

HOU - Jahmani Bell (Gilberto Rivera), 86th minute: Bell controlled a quick pass from Rivera and fired a right-footed volley off his bounce from outside the box.

HOU - Vinicius Silva, 90+4th minute: Following a corner kick, Silva struck a loose ball in the box and buried the left-footed shot into the lower near post.

Notes

Timbers2 are in sixth place (5pts) in the Western Conference with a record of 1-1-1.

T2 played their first road game of the 2026 campaign

It marked their first defeat of the season following a 1-0-1 start.

Newcomer Calem Tommy made his professional debut coming on as a second half substitute for Portland.

Six former Timbers Academy players featured in the starting lineup, including: Hunter Sulte, Sawyer Jura, Adolfo Enriquez, Daniel Nuñez, Eric Izoita and Noah Santos.

Additionally, current Timbers Academy players Henry Mueller and Jacob Izoita made appearances in the match.

First team players Sawyer Jura (defender) and Hunter Sulte (goalkeeper) started and played the entire 90 minutes for T2 in a second consecutive match.

Next Game

Timbers2 return home for a Monday night matchup with Ventura County FC on March 23. Kickoff from Providence Park is set for 7pm PT on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Timbers2 (1-1-1, 5pts) vs. Houston Dynamo 2 (3-0-0, 9pts)

March 15, 2026 - SaberCats Stadium (Houston, Texas)

Scoring Summary:

HOU: Sousa (Arana), 28

HOU: Arana (Sousa), 30

HOU: Wiesner (Dohmann),44

HOU: Bell (Rivera), 86

HOU: Silva, 90+4

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Lund (caution), 51

POR: Enriquez (caution) 59

HOU: Dimareli (caution), 61

POR: Brummett (caution), 83

Lineups:

POR: GK Sulte, D Jura, D Bamford, D Lund, D Ondo (Mueller, 68), M Enriquez ©, M Nuñez, M E. Izoita, F Barjolo (Tommy, 46, J. Izoita, 84), F Cervantes, F Santos

TOTAL SHOTS: 6 (six players tied, 1); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (three players tied, 1); FOULS: 15 (Cervantes, 4); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 2

HOU: GK De Oliveira Cruz ©, D Dohmann (Bell, 71), D WolÃ¯Â¬â¬ (Silva, 82), D Barrett, D Mwakatuya, M Rivera, M Wiesner (Gardner, 61), M Dimareli, M Mohammad (Gonzalez, 46), F Arana, F Sousa (Brummet, 61)

TOTAL SHOTS: 18 (Dimareli, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 7 (seven players tied, 1); FOULS: 13 (four players tied, 2); OFFSIDES: 5; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 3

Referee: Steven Cardozo

Assistant Referees: Jacobo Zuniga, Edwin Moturi

Fourth Official: Olvin Oliva

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







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