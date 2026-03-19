Timbers Sign Academy Player eric Izoita to Hybrid Contract

Published on March 19, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have signed academy product Eric Izoita to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the 2026 season, the club announced last week. Additionally, Izoita (eye-ZOY-tah) will join the first team as a Homegrown player in 2027 and is under contract through the 2027-28 campaign with options for the 2028-29 and 2029-30 seasons.

"Eric has earned his first professional contract through his continued commitment and work ethic during his time with the club," Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy said. "This is further indication that our development pathway is progressing and credit goes to many coaches and staff who have played a role in Eric's development. Our club will continue providing the necessary balance of opportunities and support, with the goal of setting Eric up for long term success."

Izoita, 18, made his first team and MLS debut against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on March 7 at Providence Park. Earning a start in the match, he logged a full 90 minutes and scored Portland's lone goal from outside of the box. A native of Vancouver, Washington, Izoita is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Ukraine. Notably, he was called up to the U19 U.S. Men's Youth National Team for a Domestic Identity Camp in September of 2025.

Izoita professionally debuted for Timbers2 on March 15, 2025, against Real Monarchs, logging 67 minutes as a starter. Since then, the midfielder has made 23 appearances (16 starts) for T2 in MLS NEXT Pro play, registering two assists. Most recently a member of the U-18 Timbers Academy team, Izoita helped Portland's U-15 Academy team claim the Generation adidas Cup in 2022.

Transaction: Portland Timbers sign Eric Izoita to an MLS NEXT Pro contract with T2 through the 2026 season and an MLS contract as a Homegrown player starting in 2027. Izoita will be under contract through the 2027-28 campaign with options for the 2028-29 and 2029-30 seasons.

Eric Izoita

Full name: Eric Izoita

Pronunciation: eye-ZOY-tah

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: September 8, 2007

Age: 18

Hometown: Vancouver, Washington

Citizenship: United States, Ukraine

Last Club: Timbers Academy







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 19, 2026

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