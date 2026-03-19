Real Monarchs Sign RSL 2026 SuperDraft Selection DF Dylan Kropp

Published on March 19, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Monarchs have signed Real Salt Lake 2026 MLS SuperDraft pick Dylan Kropp to its squad. Kropp joins the Claret-and-Cobalt after being selected with the 25th overall pick in the late December draft.

Declaring for the 2026 MLS SuperDraft after the completion of his senior year at the University of North Carolina, and spending much of preseason with RSL, Kropp now reports to Monarchs Head Coach Mark Lowry's side. Starting all 20 matches along the back line for the Tar Heels and claiming second team All-ACC honors a year ago, Kropp led a defense that finished with an 0.85 goals against average and helped keep eight clean sheets. Klopp scored one goal, a header in the opener against Central Florida.

Prior to transferring to UNC for his senior season, Kropp played three seasons at Xavier. In his time in Ohio, Kropp started in 41 of his 46 appearances, earning 2022 All-BIG EAST Third Team Selection, 2023 All-BIG EAST Second Team Selection, 2023 TDS Freshman Best XI First Team, and 2023 BIG EAST All-Tournament Team honors.

PLAYER INFO: Dylan Kropp

Position: Defender

Number: 64

Age: 22

Height: 6' 2"

Hometown: Powell, OH

Nationality: USA/ARG

Previous Club: University of North Carolina

How Acquired: 2026 MLS SuperDraft

REAL MONARCHS ROSTER AS OF MARCH 18 New signings italicized

Goalkeepers (1): Trace Alphin

Defenders (6): Loic Adjalala, Gio Calderon, Wes Charpie, Dylan Kropp, Ruben Mesalles, Michael Wentzel

Midfielder (4): Izzy Amparo, Lionel Djiro, Felix Ewald, Liam O'Gara

Forwards (1): Lineker Rodriguez

With 11 signed players to its roster, Real Monarchs will rely on RSL Academy callups and Real Salt Lake Supplemental Roster loanees to bolster its squad throughout the 2026 season.

Unbeaten throughout the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign thus far, Real Monarchs hosts Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 on Sunday, March 22 at Zions Bank Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 pm MT.







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