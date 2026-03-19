Player Spotlight: Riquelme and Rodrigues Lead Monarchs' Late Rally against LAFC 2

Published on March 19, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







Real Monarchs showed resilience Sunday afternoon at America First Field, battling back twice to secure two points in a dramatic 2-2 draw and 5-4 shootout victory over LAFC 2.

At the center of the comeback effort were midfielder Antonio Riquelme and forward Lineker Rodrigues, whose late goals helped erase two deficits and keep the Monarchs unbeaten through the opening stretch of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Antonio Riquelme: Midfield Response Sparks Comeback

After a tightly contested first half, the Monarchs continued pressing for an equalizer early in the second period.

The breakthrough moment arrived in the 61st minute when DF Rubén Mesalles sent a dangerous ball into the penalty area that was initially blocked by an LAFC 2 defender. The rebound, however, fell perfectly for Riquelme near the edge of the six-yard box.

Without hesitation, the Chilean midfielder struck the ball first-time, driving his shot into the back of the net to level the match 1-1 and record his second goal of the 2026 campaign.

Riquelme's energy and presence in the midfield proved crucial throughout the match. Earlier in the first half, fellow midfielder Pablo Ruiz nearly opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a powerful long-range strike that forced the LAFC 2 goalkeeper to tip the ball over the crossbar for a corner.

Lineker Rodrigues: Clutch Equalizer in Stoppage Time

Just when it appeared LAFC 2 had secured the victory with a late goal in the 88th minute, the Monarchs responded immediately.

In the 90th minute, Jesús Barea produced a moment of brilliance, flicking the ball over his defender before delivering a perfectly weighted pass over the top into space.

Rodrigues timed his run perfectly, racing onto the ball before unleashing a powerful strike past the LAFC 2 goalkeeper to level the match 2-2.

The goal marked Rodrigues' second of the season and capped a dramatic late push from the Monarchs attack.

Earlier in the match, Rodrigues nearly found the opener when Zach Booth delivered a dangerous ball across the six-yard box in the opening minutes that narrowly missed the forward's lunging effort.

Kerkvliet's Early and Late Heroics

While the attacking duo delivered the decisive moments, goalkeeper Max Kerkvliet provided critical stability at the back.

The Monarchs shot-stopper produced a key early save in the third minute to keep the match scoreless and later delivered a clutch stop during the shootout, denying LAFC 2's fifth penalty attempt to secure the extra point.

Fighting Spirit Keeps Monarchs Unbeaten

The result showcased the Monarchs' resilience as they battled through a physical match and responded to adversity on multiple occasions.

With contributions across the lineup, from Riquelme's midfield strike to Rodrigues' dramatic equalizer and Kerkvliet's decisive saves, the Monarchs once again demonstrated the fighting spirit that has defined their strong start to the 2026 campaign.

The Monarchs remain in the Watch Front hosting Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 on Sunday, March 22 at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. MT.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 19, 2026

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