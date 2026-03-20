New York City FC Fall 0-5 to Toronto FC II

Published on March 19, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC II suffered a disappointing 5-0 defeat at home on Thursday. The hosts started the brighter of the two teams, and enjoyed good spells, but defensive lapses cost them dearly on the day.

Match Recap

New York City FC II were back on home soil for the second time in a few days to host Toronto FC II.

Matt Pilkington's side recorded a solid draw in the Hudson River Derby at the weekend and now hosted Toronto FC II at Belson Stadium in Queens.

Pilkington made five changes to the team that took on Red Bulls II, which included the first starts of the season for Joe Suchecki, Peter Molinari, Juan Ponce, Eoin Martin, and Drew Kerr.

It was Suchecki who registered the first notable chance of the game in the 12th minute-flashing a shot from the middle of the box just wide of the target.

That was followed by an effort from Molinari a minute later that also missed the target, before Suchecki had two further shots shortly after.

Despite that early pressure from the hosts, it was the visitors who took the lead in the 24th minute through Fletcher Bank after a driving run down the left culminated in a finish that clipped the inside of the post.

That goal sparked a sustained period of pressure from Toronto, with only a combination of blocks from Kam Acito and a save from Mac Learned keeping the score at 1-0.

NYCFC II began pushing for an equalizer, and once again it was Suchecki who found space in the final third. In the 42nd minute, he managed to get a shot off inside the box but saw it blocked by Reid Fisher.

The next goal in the game was not far away, but unfortunately it came for Toronto in first-half stoppage time. Created by Bank, his pullback was tapped home by Kervon Kerr.

NYCFC II made two changes at halftime, as Luka Sunjic and Henrik Hvatum replaced Ponce and Martin.

The hosts started the second half brighter, and Cooper Flax registered a look at goal in the 55th minute.

The pressure continued to mount, with Hvatum heading an effort on target from a corner not long after.

Unfortunately, and not for the first time, a sustained period of NYCFC II pressure preceded a goal for Toronto, with Abundance Salaou making it 3-0 in the 64th minute.

Pilkington opted to make two changes in the wake of the goal, as Uriel Zeitz and Lucas De Pinho replaced Sebastiano Musu and Kevin Pierre.

It was four not long after as Elias Khodri curled a shot past Learned from the edge of the area.

Toronto added a fifth four minutes later as Bank secured his second of the game.

NYCFC II's final change of the day saw Michael Jordan replace Kerr in the 81st minute.

The hosts continued to search for a route back into the game, with a shot from Zeitz blocked in the 84th minute.

That would prove to be the team's last look at goal, and confirmed a disappointing 5-0 defeat at home.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a game against FC Cincinnati 2 on Monday, April 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00PM ET.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 19, 2026

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