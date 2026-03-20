Toronto FC II Routs New York City FC II

Published on March 19, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (1W-2L-1T, 4 points) recorded a historic 5-0 road victory over New York City FC II (0W-1L-2T, 3 points) on Thursday evening at Belson Stadium, marking the joint-largest margin of victory in club history, courtesy of a brace from Fletcher Bank and goals from Kervon Kerr, Abundance Salaou and Elias Khodri.

TFC II made five changes to the side that faced Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday, with Raequan Campbell-Dennis, Stefan Kapor, Richard Chukwu, Fletcher Bank and Kervon Kerr coming in for Micah Chisholm, Luca Costabile, Markus Cimermancic, Tristan Blyth and Elias Khodri. TFC Academy products Raequan Campbell-Dennis and Kervon Kerr were handed their professional debut and first TFC II start, respectively, while Richard Chukwu made his first start of the 2026 season.

The Young Reds began proceedings on the front foot and were rewarded midway through the opening half when Richard Chukwu's pass over the top picked out Fletcher Bank's surging run down the left flank. The former Stanford Cardinal made no mistake with the rest, unleashing a powerful left-footed shot past New York City goalkeeper Mac Learned and in off the far post.

The 24th minute opener marked Bank's first professional goal for TFC II, following his first assist against Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday, and Chukwu's first assist of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

The visitors doubled their lead moments before the half-time whistle, as another driving run from Bank down the left set up a cut-back for Kervon Kerr, who calmly slotted home an instinctive right-footed finish.

The stoppage time goal marked TFC Academy forward Kerr's first professional goal on his first start for TFC II, while Bank recorded assists in consecutive matches for the first time in his TFC II career.

Toronto FC II asserted their dominance with a flurry of three goals in an eight-minute spell early in the second half. New signing Abundance Salaou came off the bench to extend the lead, unleashing a powerful long-range strike from Fletcher Bank's layoff.

The 64th minute effort marked the Ivorian midfielder's first goal for the Young Reds, coming just three minutes into his club debut, while Bank recorded his second assist of the evening.

Four minutes later, Bank found substitute Elias Khodri in space, and the French attacker curled a precise effort from outside the box past goalkeeper Mac Learned to make it 4-0.

The 68th minute strike marked Khodri's first goal for the club and Bank's fifth goal contribution of the 2026 season.

Fletcher Bank completed his dominant five-star performance four minutes later, running onto Khodri's through ball before coolly slotting home for Toronto's fifth and final goal of the evening.

The 72nd minute strike marked a first TFC II brace for the Bakersfield, California native who recorded five goal contributions (two goals, three assists) in total, while Khodri registered his first assist for the visitors.

Down the other end, goalkeeper Zakaria Nakhly and the defensive rearguard remained composed throughout to secure the club's second clean sheet of the 2026 season.

Upon the final whistle, the Young Reds earned their first win of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign with a historic 5-0 road victory over New York City FC II, equalling the joint-largest margin of victory in club history.

Next up, TFC II return home to host Crown Legacy FC in the club's 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Home Opener on Sunday, April 12 following a three-week break. Kick-off from York University in Toronto, Ontario is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch globally on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Scoring Summary:

TOR - Fletcher Bank 24' (Richard Chukwu)

TOR - Kervon Kerr 45+1' (Fletcher Bank)

TOR - Abundance Salaou 64' (Fletcher Bank)

TOR - Elias Khodri 68' (Fletcher Bank)

TOR - Fletcher Bank 72' (Elias Khodri)

Misconduct Summary:

NYC - Camilo Ponce 15' (caution)  

NYC - Uriel Zeitz 76' (caution) 

Lineups:

NEW YORK CITY FC II - Mac Learned; Eóin Martin (Luka Sunjic 46'), Max Murray, Kamran Acito, Drew Kerr (Kieran Smith 81'); Kevin Pierre (Uriel Zeitz 66'), Joe Suchecki, Peter Molinari; Camilo Ponce (Henrik Hvatum 46'), Cooper Flax (C), Sebastiano Musu (Lucas DePinho 66')

Substitutes Not Used: Brennan Klein, Adonis Campos, Gil De Souza, Caleb Danquah

TORONTO FC II - Zakaria Nakhly; Raequan Campbell-Dennis, Reid Fisher, Stefan Kapor, Richard Chukwu (Luca Costabile 61'); Damar Dixon (Daniel Stampatori 85'), Tim Fortier (Abundance Salaou 61'), Jackson Gilman (C), Fletcher Bank; Jahmarie Nolan (Tristan Blyth 79'), Kervon Kerr (Elias Khodri 61')

Substitutes Not Used: Chris Kalongo, Micah Chisholm, Dékwon Barrow, Shyon Pinnock

MEDIA NOTES

Toronto FC II recorded their joint-largest margin of victory in club history, equalling the Young Reds' 6-1 home win over Inter Miami CF II on July 21, 2023.

The five-goal victory also marks TFC II's largest road victory in club history.

Fletcher Bank recorded five goal contributions (two goals, three assists) for the first time in his professional career, which included his first goal and first brace for Toronto FC II.

Bank also became the first player in club history to record three assists in a single match.

TFC Academy forward Kervon Kerr started his first match and scored his first goal for TFC II.

Abundance Salaou made his club debut as a 64th minute substitute and scored his first goal for the Young Reds.

Elias Khodri scored his first goal and recorded his first assist for TFC II.

Toronto FC Academy product Raequan Campbell-Dennis made his Toronto FC II debut as a starter, becoming the fifth TFC Academy athlete to make their Young Reds debut this season.

Daniel Stampatori made his TFC II debut as an 85th minute substitute, becoming the 14th player to make his club debut during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Zakaria Nakhly recorded his second clean sheet of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 19, 2026

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