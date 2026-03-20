New York City FC II (0) - Toronto FC II (5) Postgame Summary

Published on March 19, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Fletcher Bank 24' (Richard Chukwu)

TOR - Kervon Kerr 45+1' (Fletcher Bank)

TOR - Abundance Salaou 64' (Fletcher Bank)

TOR - Elias Khodri 68'(Fletcher Bank)

TOR - Fletcher Bank 72'(Elias Khodri)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

NYC - Camilo Ponce 15' (caution)  

NYC - Uriel Zeitz 76' (caution)  

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

New York City FC II 0-1-2 3 points

Toronto FC II 1-2-1 4 points

LINEUPS

NEW YORK CITY FC II - Mac Learned; Eóin Martin (Luka Sunjic 46'), Max Murray, Kamran Acito, Drew Kerr (Kieran Smith 81'); Kevin Pierre (Uriel Zeitz 66'), Joe Suchecki, Peter Molinari; Camilo Ponce (Henrik Hvatum 46'), Cooper Flax (C), Sebastiano Musu (Lucas DePinho 66')

Substitutes Not Used: Brennan Klein, Adonis Campos, Gil De Souza, Caleb Danquah

TORONTO FC II - Zakaria Nakhly; Raequan Campbell-Dennis, Reid Fisher, Stefan Kapor, Richard Chukwu (Luca Costabile 61'); Damar Dixon (Daniel Stampatori 85'), Tim Fortier (Abundance Salaou 61'), Jackson Gilman (C), Fletcher Bank; Jahmarie Nolan (Tristan Blyth 79'), Kervon Kerr (Elias Khodri 61')

Substitutes Not Used: Chris Kalongo, Micah Chisholm, Dékwon Barrow, Shyon Pinnock

MEDIA NOTES

Toronto FC II recorded their joint-largest margin of victory in club history, equaling the Young Reds' 6-1 home win over Inter Miami CF II on July 21, 2023.

The five-goal victory also marks TFC II's largest road victory in club history.

Fletcher Bank recorded five goal contributions (two goals, three assists) for the first time in his professional career, which included his first goal and first brace for Toronto FC II.

Bank also became the first player in club history to record three assists in a single match.

TFC Academy forward Kervon Kerr started his first match and scored his first goal for TFC II.

Abundance Salaou made his club debut as a 61st minute substitute and scored his first goal for the Young Reds.

Elias Khodri scored his first goal and recorded his first assist for TFC II.

Toronto FC Academy product Raequan Campbell-Dennis made his Toronto FC II debut as a starter, becoming the fifth TFC Academy athlete to make their Young Reds debut this season.

Daniel Stampatori made his TFC II debut as an 85th minute substitute, becoming the 14th player to make his club debut during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Zakaria Nakhly recorded his second clean sheet of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 19, 2026

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