Academy Product Eric Izoita's Journey Through Club Ranks Leads to Pro Contract: "I'm Just Grateful That They Believe in Me"

Published on March 19, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







From winning 2022 Generation adidas Cup to starring with T2 to scoring on his debut, Izoita has been moving up the ranks

It's been a busy month for Eric Izoita.

Signed to his first pro contract with Timbers2 in early March, Izoita was called up to the Portland Timbers first team and started against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on March 7. At 18 years and 180 days old, Izoita became the second youngest player to debut with an MLS regular-season start for the Timbers behind Marco Farfan (18 years, 120 days old).

Heading into the match was a whirlwind 24 hours for the Timbers Academy product.

"I found out I was going to be on the roster [the day before the match], and then I found out I was going to start a couple hours before the game," said Izoita. "[Head coach] Phil [Neville] was amazing. Really encouraging. All the staff was really encouraging. They said they believed in me, and they all showed it. They put me on the field for the first time. I'm just grateful that they believe in me."

Though the Timbers lost the match 4-1, Izoita provided a bright spot for Portland when he lined up from just outside the box and fired home a gorgeous golazo in the 72nd minute. The goal, scored in front of his parents and family in the stands, made the Vancouver, Wash. native the youngest goalscorer in club history and just the 13th to score in their debut match for the Timbers.

GOAL | Eric Izoita scores golazo on MLS debut

"Everybody was telling me like, there were other guys, my brother, they're all saying, like, 'Go out there and score. Go out there and score.'," Izoita said after the match. "I was like, I'm not the goalscorer, but it came today, and I knew I had to shoot from there. So I took the shot and then it went in.

"[I was] really happy about that."

Eric Izoita on Timbers 360 talks about his debut (Start at 3:58 mark)

Izoita's rise through the ranks of Portland's soccer program has been steady and accomplished. At the age of 10, the midfielder started training with the Timbers Academy before playing up in age for a season with the U13s. Following a stoppage in play due to COVID, Izoita was a key part of the U15 team that won the 2022 Generation adidas Cup - an MLS NEXT tournament featuring academy teams from all over the world and the first major trophy in the club's Academy program history. He also starred with the Timbers U18s, and while still in the Academy, made 22 appearances (15 starts) for T2 in 2025, contributing two assists. Also in 2025, Izoita was called up to U.S. Soccer's U-19 national team for a domestic identity camp.

Additionally, Izoita was part of the Timbers preseason camp, starting against D.C. United in the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational

Eric Izoita with Timbers U15s after winning 2022 Generation adidas Cup

Devin Lamoreaux

Along with his MLS NEXT Pro contract for T2 for the 2026 season, the club today announced that Izoita will join the first team as a Homegrown Player in 2027 and is under contract through the 2027-28 campaign with options for the 2028-29 and 2029-30 seasons.

"Eric has earned his first professional contract through his continued commitment and work ethic during his time with the club," said General Manager Ned Grabavoy. "This is further indication that our development pathway is progressing and credit goes to many coaches and staff who have played a role in Eric's development.

"Our club will continue providing the necessary balance of opportunities and support, with the goal of setting Eric up for long-term success."

Head coach Phil Neville was also complimentary about Izoita's debut MLS performance and growth following his first team appearance saying he was impressed with, "[his] composure on the ball, temperament to play at this level, courage to do the right things...

"We're a club that really, really believes in young players, and he's another one that can come through. We're going to just keep giving him the opportunity."

For Izoita, he is thankful for the support he's received but also knows it's only one step on a continuing journey as he remains focused on improving his game, continuing to gain regular minutes with the first team and more.

"I'm really grateful for all the coaches for all they've done," he said. "They've all done a lot for me along with everybody else on the second team and the first team. It's really cool seeing the talents coming out of the Academy right now, too."







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 19, 2026

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