Minnesota United and MNUFC2 Announce International Friendly Versus the Liberia National Team

Published on March 19, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Minnesota United FC 2 News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United and MNUFC2 announced today that the club will host the Liberia National Team for an international friendly at Allianz Field on Sunday, July 26 at 5:00 p.m. CT.

July's international friendly against the Liberia National Team marks MNUFC2's first-ever international friendly and the club's 16th-overall international friendly. The friendly fixture between the Twos and the Lone Stars is notably being played on Liberia's Independence Day.

TICKET INFORMATION

Single-game tickets for the July 26 friendly go on sale on today, Thursday, March 19, with presales available for Season Ticket Members, members of The Preserve, and MNUFC newsletter subscribers at 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., and 1:00 p.m. CT, respectively, with tickets going on sale to the general public at 2:00 p.m. CT. This friendly is not considered the 18th game for MNUFC Season Ticket Members (STM). More information on the 18th game for STMs will be provided in the coming weeks.

Minnesota United Homegrown forward Darius Randell was born in Monrovia, Liberia, and continues to have a familial connection to the West African nation. The state of Minnesota is also home to one of the largest Liberian populations in the United States, and the July 26 game will add to the notable cultural celebration here in the Twin Cities metro.

Another connection between Liberian and Minnesotan soccer comes from midfielder Johnny Menyongar, who featured for the Minnesota Thunder from 2000-05, totaling 188 game appearances and scoring 56 goals. With the Thunder, Menyongar notably helped the team advance as far as the Semifinals of the 2005 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. He also played for the NSC Minnesota Stars in 2010. Internationally, the midfielder featured regularly for the Liberia National Team from 2000-06 and was the captain of the senior squad from 2004-06.

Historically, the Liberia National Team has finished third in the 2011 West African Football Union (WAFU) National Cup and have twice competed in the African Cup of Nations, finishing ninth in 2002 and 13th in 1996.

Former striker George Weah is the most notable soccer player to have competed for the Liberia senior squad, where he was capped 75 times and scored 18 goals for the Lone Stars from 1986-2003. Weah was named FIFA World Player of the Year and won the Ballon d'Or in 1995, and was also the 25th president of Liberia from 2018-2024.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 19, 2026

Minnesota United and MNUFC2 Announce International Friendly Versus the Liberia National Team - Minnesota United FC 2

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