Colorado Rapids Call up Zackory Campagnolo on Short-Term Agreement for Match against LA Galaxy

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club has called up goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo from the club's MLS NEXT Pro side on a Short-Term Agreement. Campagnolo will be available for selection for the Rapids' regular season match against LA Galaxy on Saturday, March 7.

The call-up will mark Campagnolo's first of four available Short-Term Agreements for the 2026 MLS season. The goalkeeper has spent the past three seasons with Rapids 2, making 24 appearances for the club since making his professional debut on July 26, 2024. In that span he has posted 82 saves, which is currently tied for the most in club history.

Per the 2026 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, aged 25 or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids have called up goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo from the club's MLS NEXT Pro side on a Short-Term Agreement for the team's regular season match against LA Galaxy on Saturday, March 7.

Zackory Campagnolo

Pronunciation: KAM-pag-NO-low

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-3

Weight: 175 lbs.

Birthdate: March 12, 2007

Birthplace: Fort Myers, Florida

Nationality: United States







