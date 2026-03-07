Orlando City SC Signs Dylan Judelson to Short-Term Agreement

Published on March 7, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC has signed midfielder Dylan Judelson to a short-term agreement, the club announced today. Judelson will be available for selection for Orlando City's match against New York City FC today at Yankee Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET on Apple TV.

Judelson signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract with Orlando City B on Aug. 5, 2025, and has made nine starts in 20 all-time appearances across all competitions. The Orlando, Florida, native has made more than 20 appearances for Canada's youth national teams, scoring once, and most recently earned a call-up to the Canada Under-20 squad for the Concacaf U-20 Championship qualifiers.

He was also a key part of Orlando City Academy's run to the U-18 Generation adidas Cup title last year and was named to the East roster for the 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game, where he captained the team in Austin, Texas.

TRANSACTION: Orlando City SC signs midfielder Dylan Judelson to a short-term agreement.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.