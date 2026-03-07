Inter Miami CF Signs Cesar Abadia-Reda on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II

Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed defender Cesar Abadia-Reda on a short-term agreement from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro side Inter Miami CF II. The left back will be available for today's match against D.C. United at at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

The defender is signed on a short-term agreement for the first time this season and overall second time, after featuring in the matchday squad for Inter Miami's draw at home against FC Cincinnati last July.

Nicknamed Cheche, the defender made his professional debut in March of 2023 as a member of Inter Miami II's starting XI for its 2023 MLS NEXT Pro regular season opener against Chicago Fire II. Since then, Abadia-Reda has made 61 total appearances for Inter Miami II, registering two goals and an assist.

Abadia-Reda initially joined the Inter Miami Academy ahead of the 2021-22 season and went on to enjoy a highly successful first year with the U-17 team, reaching the semifinals at the 2022 Generation adidas Cup and being part of the squad that competed at the MLS NEXT Cup U-17 tournament. At the international level, he has previously been called up by the U.S. U-17 Men's National Team.

Per MLS rules, the short-term agreements allow clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship, and exhibition matches.







