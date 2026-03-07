Revolution II Host Toronto FC II on Sunday

SMITHFIELD, R.I. - New England Revolution II continues its five-game homestand this weekend, hosting Toronto FC II on Sunday evening at Bryant University's Beirne Stadium. Sunday's contest kicks off at 5:00 p.m. ET on MLSNEXTPro.com and the OneFootball platform, with James Hadnot providing play-by-play.

New England opened the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign last Sunday with a 1-1 draw against Atlanta United 2, securing an additional point with a 4-2 victory in the ensuing penalty shootout. The team is still seeking its first victory in the new campaign as they host Toronto this weekend, who began its 2026 season with a 1-0 defeat to Philadelphia Union II last Saturday. New England holds a 4-1-6 advantage over Toronto in the all-time MLS NEXT Pro series, entering Sunday's contest riding an eight-match unbeaten streak against the Canadian side.

Revolution II Head Coach Pablo Moreira marked his MLS NEXT Pro coaching debut last weekend, while Jayden Da, Myles Morgan, Schinieder Mimy, and Carlos Zambrano all earned their first Revolution II appearances. Morgan scored New England's lone goal, the fifth goal of his MLS NEXT Pro career, while adding three shot attempts and one key pass. The Toronto native now seeks a second straight start this weekend against his former club.

Homegrown midfielder Cristiano Oliveira provided the assist on Morgan's goal for his first helper of the season and the third of his Revolution II career. Da aims to open his New England account after leading the team with seven shots and four key passes in his Revolution II debut, both career highs. The Boston-born striker, who featured on New England's MLS matchday roster for the first two games of the season, made his MLS debut last Saturday at Red Bull New York.

Midfielder Judah Siqueira, a 16-year-old Academy product from Easton, Mass. who signed his first professional contract on Thursday, is in line for his second consecutive appearance this weekend. Fellow teenage midfielders Allan Oyirwoth and Javaun Mussenden both earned a start in the season opener. Mussenden, the 2024-25 Academy Player of the Year, registered two key passes in his 90-minute shift.

In net, New England's 2025 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick Donovan Parisian posted a three-save performance last Sunday, including two additional stops in the shootout win. Along the backline, Gabe Dahlin and Chris Mbai-Assem anchored the central defense, while Mimy and Damario McIntosh covered the flanks to help limit Atlanta's attack to just three shots on target. McIntosh, a Revolution Homegrown Player, also logged his 50th league appearance last weekend.

2026 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #2

New England Revolution II vs. Toronto FC II

Sunday, March 8, 2026

5:00 p.m. ET

Beirne Stadium

(Smithfield, R.I.)







