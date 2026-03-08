Charlotte FC Signs Midfielder Aron John on Short-Term Agreement from Crown Legacy

Published on March 7, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Crown Legacy FC News Release







Charlotte, NC - Charlotte FC announced today the Club has signed midfielder Aron John on a short-term agreement from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro team Crown Legacy. The midfielder will be available for tonight's match against Austin FC at Bank of America Stadium.

John, 19, has made an impression on Head Coach Dean Smith this year, being with the senior team during preseason and training with the senior team during the week. He tallied an assist in Crown Legacy's season-opening 4-1 win over Chattanooga.

John had a breakout season with Crown Legacy FC in 2024, earning MLS NEXT Pro Best XI honors after bagging eight goals and tallying 10 assists, which tied him for third in goal contributions in MLS NEXT Pro. His 10 assists also tied him for the League's single-season record. John was voted MLS NEXT Rising Star of the Month in June prior to signing his first professional contract on July 12. The young midfielder carried over the 2024 success with one goal and three assists over 13 games played.

John got his first taste of professional minutes in the 2023 season, where he appeared in six regular season matches off the bench. He made his professional debut on June 11, 2023, against Columbus Crew 2 at 17 years, 2 months and 8 days old.

A Charlotte native, John joined the Charlotte FC Academy at the age of 16 and earned the first-ever Charlotte FC Academy Player of the Year award following a six goal, six assist campaign in the 2022/23 season.

Per MLS rules, the short-term agreements allow clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship, and exhibition matches.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.