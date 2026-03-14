Inter Miami CF II in Action on the Road against Crown Legacy FC

Published on March 14, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-1L-1D, 1 point) continues with the MLS NEXT Pro regular season action with a visit to Crown Legacy FC (0W-1L-1D, 1 point), this Sunday, March. 15. Kick off at Sportsplex at Matthews in Matthews, North Carolina is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

All MLS NEXT Pro matches will be broadcast live and for free on the League's website, MLSNEXTPro.com.

Additionally, matches will be live and free-to-air to all OneFootball users around the world. To see the action on OneFootball, click HERE.

Previously Against Crown Legacy FC

Sunday's match will be the ninth between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami II has recorded one win and seven losses in its previous meetings against Crown Legacy.

Scouting Report

Crown Legacy hosts Inter Miami II after winning their first two matches of the campaign and being atop of the conference standings. Most recently, CLFC defeated Huntsville City FC in a 7-2 result. Forward Rodolfo Aloko leads the team's offensive with 4 goals and an assist to his name.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 14, 2026

Inter Miami CF II in Action on the Road against Crown Legacy FC - Inter Miami CF II

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