Orlando City B Rallies to Defeat Carolina Core FC 3-2 on the Road

Published on March 14, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Orlando City B (2-1-0, 6 points) rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat Carolina Core FC (0-2-0, 0 points) 3-2 in their visit to Truist Point on Saturday afternoon.

The home side opened the scoring in the 31st minute after Anthony Sumo Jr. capitalized on a failed clearance in the six-yard box to head in the first goal of the night. Ricardo Montenegro then doubled his side's advantage less than five minutes into the second half after a clinical finish on a through ball from Thomas Raimbault.

With a quarter hour left in the game, Harvey Sarajian showed why Orlando City selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. The former Demon Deacon kicked off OCB's comeback with a first-touch finish from Parker Amoo-Mensah's square ball near the top of the box. Sarajian then assisted on the Lions' equalizer, forcing a turnover from Core FC goalkeeper Trevor Jackson that Justin Ellis calmly slotted in. OCB then completed its rally in the fifth minute of stoppage time when Caleb Trombino headed in a cross from Gustavo Caraballo's free kick on the right wing.

The Lions return home this Sunday, March 22, to host intrastate rivals Inter Miami CF II, with the match scheduled to take place at the home of Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride,Inter&Co Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on OneFootball.

Match Notes:

Forward Harvey Sarajian scored his second goal of his professional career.

Forward Justin Ellis scored his second goal of the season, his 10th all-time for OCB across all competitions.

Sarajian provided the assist on the Ellis equalizer, his second of the year. Combined with his goal, the rookie forward now has four goal contributions in his first three games as a professional.

Midfielder Caleb Trombino scored his first goal for OCB in just his second appearance all-time for the side.

Gustavo Caraballo recorded his fifth career assist for OCB.

Orlando City Academy defender Parker Amoo-Mensah provided his first professional assist, helping Sarajian on the Lions' first goal.

Goalkeeper Juan Rojas made his professional debut with the start in the match, while Logan Tsopanoglou earned his first start.

Interim head coach Julian Vergara made four changes to the lineup from the club's previous match against Chicago Fire FC II, inserting Dominik Baczewski, Gustavo Caraballo, Logan Tsopanoglou and Juan Rojas into the starting XI. Goal Highlights:

31' Anthony Sumo Jr. - CCFC 1, ORL 0

48' Ricardo Montenegro (Thomas Raimbault) - CCFC 2, ORL 0

75' Harvey Sarajian (Parker Amoo-Mensah) - CCFC 2, ORL 1

80' Justin Ellis (Harvey Sarajian) - ORL 2, CCFC 2

90+5' Caleb Trombino (Gustavo Caraballo) - ORL 3, CCFC 2

Teams 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 1 1 2

Orlando City B 0 3 3

Scoring Summary:

CCFC - Anthony Sumo Jr. 31'

CCFC - Ricardo Montenegro (Thomas Raimbault) 48'

ORL - Harvey Sarajian (Parker Amoo-Mensah) 75'

ORL - Justin Ellis (Harvey Sarajian) 80'

ORL - Caleb Trombino (Gustavo Caraballo) 90+5'

Misconduct Summary:

CCFC - Anthony Sumo Jr. (Yellow Card) 23'

CCFC - Mehdi Zerkane (Yellow Card) 52'

CCFC - Mohamed Diakite (Yellow Card) 82'

CCFC - Dyllan John (Yellow Card) 90'

CCFC - Jair Caiza (Yellow Card) 90+4'

Lineups/Substitutions:

Orlando City B - GK Juan Rojas; D Jaylen Yearwood, Nicolas Lasheras (Parker Amoo-Mensah 69'), Titus Sandy Jr. (c), Bernardo Rhein; M Gustavo Caraballo, Dylan Judelson, Dominik Baczewski (Caleb Trombino 84'), Harvey Sarajian; F Justin Ellis, Logan Tsopanoglou (Matthew Belgodere 72')

Substitutes Not Used: Melo Murrillo, Landon Okonski, Zinedine Rodríguez

Carolina Core FC - GK Trevor Jackson; D Nathan Brown (Tim Zeegers 68'), Nolan Evers (c), Charles Orbaugh, Jair Caiza; M Ricardo Montenegro, Thomas Raimbault, Mehdi Zerkane(Mohamed Diakite 58'); F David Diaz, Anthony Sumo Jr., Antonio Pineda (Dyllan John 16')

Substitutes Not Used: Nicholas Holliday, Robinson Aguirre, Dominique Colon, Jesus Ibarra, Corey Lundeen, Santiago Yepes

Details of the Game

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: March 14, 2026

Stats:

Shots:

CCFC - 18

ORL - 18

Saves:

CCFC - 2

ORL - 6

Fouls:

CCFC - 21

ORL - 6

Corners:

CCFC - 11

ORL - 5







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