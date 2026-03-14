Orlando City SC Signs Tristan Himes & Pedro Leão to Short-Term Agreements
Published on March 14, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Orlando City B News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC has signed Orlando City B goalkeeper Tristan Himes and forward Pedro Leão to short-term agreements, the club announced today. Himes and Leão will be available for selection for Orlando City's match against CF Montréal tonight at Inter&Co Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Apple TV.
Himes signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract with OCB on Jan. 8, 2025, and has since made two appearances for the young Lions. He most recently started OCB's 2-1 win over Chicago Fire FC II on Sunday, making four saves to help the side maintain its perfect 4-0-0 all-time home record against the Fire.
Leão was acquired by Orlando City B from CR Flamengo's Under-20 side of the CBF Brasileiro U-20 on Jan. 12, 2026. The forward has since started both of OCB's MLS NEXT Pro matches this season and most recently scored his first goal for the club in the Lions' 2-1 win over Chicago Fire FC II last Sunday night.
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TRANSACTION: Orlando City SC signs goalkeeper Tristan Himes to a short-term agreement.
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