Revolution II Welcome FC Cincinnati 2 to Beirne Stadium

Published on March 14, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







SMITHFIELD, R.I. - New England Revolution II reaches the halfway point of their five-match homestand on Sunday, March 15, welcoming FC Cincinnati 2 to Bryant University's Beirne Stadium. The match kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET, streaming live on MLSNEXTPro.com and the OneFootball platform, with James Hadnot on the call.

Revolution II heads into the weekend as one of the five remaining unbeaten teams in the Eastern Conference to open the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season, earning draws in their first two games against Atlanta United 2 and Toronto FC II. New England secured the extra point on both occasions, winning the penalty shootouts 4-2 and 7-6, respectively.

Sunday's match marks the 11th all-time meeting between New England and FC Cincinnati 2. While Revolution II trails the all-time series 3-5-2, New England holds a 2-1-2 advantage at home. Cincinnati 2 enters the match in search of their first points of the season after falling, 3-1, to CT United FC in their season opener, followed by a 1-0 loss to Philadelphia Union II last weekend.

In last Sunday's match against Toronto FC II, Revolution goalkeeper J.D. Gunn recorded his first clean sheet of the season, the fourth of his MLS NEXT Pro career. Gunn made two saves in regulation and added a pair of stops in penalty kicks. Defenders Schinieder Mimy, Chris Mbai-Assem, and Damario McIntosh each earned their second straight starts to open the season, while newcomer Jake Shannon made his professional debut at center back.

Midfielder Judah Siqueira, an Easton, Mass. native and Academy graduate, recorded his first MLS NEXT Pro start of the season and the third of his career. Siqueira logged a full 90-minute shift, contributing two key passes and taking two shots in last weekend's match against Toronto. The 16-year-old became the 16th player to sign a professional deal with Revolution II directly from the Revolution Academy last week.

New England generated and sustained attacking pressure throughout the match, outshooting Toronto, 20-10, and holding a 6-3 edge in shots on target. The starting front line of attackers Jayden Da, Myles Morgan, and Homegrown Player Cristiano Oliveira each recorded a game-high three key passes. Da, a Boston-born striker, leads MLS NEXT Pro with seven key passes on the season and ranks third in total shots with 11. The 23-year-old suited up for his MLS debut in New England's match at Red Bull New York on Feb. 28.

2026 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #3

New England Revolution II vs. FC Cincinnati 2

Sunday, March 15, 2026

1:00 p.m. ET

Beirne Stadium

(Smithfield, R.I.)







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