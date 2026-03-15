RSL Wins Third Consecutive Match with Late 2-1 Decision over Austin

Published on March 14, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







Sandy, UT - Real Salt Lake (3-1-0, 9 points, 5th West) earned a late-arriving 2-1 victory against visiting Austin FC (1-2-1, 4 points, 12th West), securing its third consecutive win of the season courtesy of a game-winning goal by newcomer Stijn Spierings, who made his MLS and America First Field debut before 20,571.

The Spierings goal after just seven minutes on the field marked the quickest span for a debutant in RSL's 22-year history, with the Dutch midfielder becoming the sixth all-time RSL player - of 240 to have played an MLS minute - to find the back of the net in their Claret-and-Cobalt debut. Former RSL striker Cristian Arango scored 23 minutes into his first-ever match on July 4, 2023, at home in a 4-0 win over Orlando.

RSL Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni made just one change from last week's 3-2 road win at Atlanta to the starting lineup for tonight's home return, bringing Utah native and yet another homegrown MF Griffin Dillon into the XI for his first-ever home MLS appearance. Dillon was one of four Academy products in the starting group, with veteran DF Justen Glad starting for the fourth consecutive week, alongside 18-year-old standouts Zavier Gozo and Aiden Hezarkhani.

The visitors got off to a hot start, heading home a set piece offering in the 18th minute, as Austin DF Jon Bell snuck a cross from Facundo Torres just inside the far post past RSL GK and Captain Rafa Cabral.

As the Claret-and-Cobalt continued to push, it thwarted several attacks from Austin FC before a wicked cross from MF Noel Caliskan slammed off an Austin defender for the own-goal equalizer.

After no changes at the break, Mastroeni inserted both Diego Luna (knee) and Victor Olatunji (eye) in the 70th minute, the duo making their 2026 debuts after missing the first three matchdays due to injury.

In the 81st minute, Mastroeni turned to Dutch acquisition Stijn Spierings, the Club's eighth 2026 debutant. After just four touches in seven minutes, Spierings took a ball from Justen Glad 25 yards out and turned and shot without looking, burying the game-winner inside the left post for his first-ever MLS goal.

Real Salt Lake hits the road next Sunday to face San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 p.m. MT as RSL looks to continue building momentum early in the season and earn a fourth consecutive victory. Tickets for RSL's next home match, on Saturday, April 4 against Sporting Kansas City (2:30p MT kickoff) are available here.

GOAL SCORING SUMMARY: RSL 2: 1 ATX

ATX: Jonathan Bell (Facundo Torres) 18' - In the 18th minute, Austin MF Facundo Torres delivered a dangerous cross into the box, where defender Jonathan Bell rose above the RSL backline and powered a precise header to open the scoring and give Austin a 1-0 lead.

RSL: Oleksandr Svatok (Own Goal) 25' - In the 25th minute, RSL MF Noel Caliskan delivered a dangerous cross into the box that forced Austin FC defender Oleksandr Svatok into a difficult clearance. Under pressure, Svatok's attempt deflected into his own net, leveling the match at 1-1.

RSL: Stijn Spierings (Justen Glad) 89' - In the 89th minute, debutant MF Stijn Spierings received a pass from Justen Glad through the middle of the pitch and took a touch from outside the 18-yard box before unleashing a powerful strike into the bottom-left corner. The goal marked Spierings' first in North America, coming in his RSL and MLS debut at home.

RSL: NOTES FROM RSL 2: 1 ATX

RSL accrues an active three-game win streak for the first time since last July, an occurrence that happened just once in 40 games in 2025 across all competitions

Just one of RSL's 13 wins a year ago arrived in come-from-behind fashion, July 26 against San Jose

RSL has now won five of its last six at home against Austin FC, out scoring the 2020 expansion side 14-8

During the 2025 season, RSL benefited from three own goals amongst its 38 goals scored; all time, RSL has now amassed 19 own goals to its scoring ledger in 22 seasons

Last year's home-and-home series with expansion side San Diego FC saw each visitor win 3-1 away in the first month of the season, with a Diego Luna brace and a Sam Junqua goal securing three points for RSL

LINEUPS:

Real Salt Lake (5-4-1): Rafael Cabral ©; Juan Sanabria, Philip Quinton, Justen Glad, Lukas Engel, Zavier Gozo; Morgan Guilavogui, Griffin Dillon (Stijn Spierings 83'), Noel Caliskan, Aiden Hezarkhani (Diego Luna 72'); Sergi Solans (Victor Olatunji 73')

Subs not used: Mason Stajduhar, Kobi Henry, Dominik Marczuk, Sam Junqua, Luca Moisa, Alex Katranis

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni

Austin FC (4-2-3-1): Brad Stuver; Jonathan Bell (Mateja Djordevic 71'), Brendan Hines-ike (Christian Ramirez 90'), Oleksandr Svatok, Jon Gallagher; Jayden Nelson (Jorge Alastuey 58'); Nicolas Dubersarsky (Besard Sabovic 71'), Ilie Sanchez ©, Jayden Nelson, Facundo Torres, Joseph Rosales; Myrto Uzuni

Subs not used: Mikkel Desler, Damian Las, CJ Fodrey, Zan Kolmanic, Ervin Torres

Head Coach: Nico Estevez

Stats Summary: RSL / ATX

Shots: 10 / 8

Shots on Goal: 4 / 4

Saves: 9 / 4

Corner Kicks: 7 / 4

Fouls: 12 / 10

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

ATL: Jon Gallagher (Yellow Card - 8')

RSL: Morgan Guilavogui (Yellow Card - 39')

ATL: Jayden Nelson (Yellow Card - 52')

ATL: Brad Stuver (Yellow Card - 77')

ATL: llie Sanchez (Yellow Card - 90 +3')

RSL Next Match: 4/4 @ America First Field

Real Salt Lake takes on Sporting Kansas City at America First Field on April 4 at 2:30 PM.







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