RSL Extends Perfect Home Streak with 4-2 Win over San Diego

Published on April 19, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







SANDY, Utah - Real Salt Lake (5-1-1, 16 points, 5th West) earned a 4-2 victory over visiting San Diego FC (3-2-3, 11 points, 9th West), extending the Club's overall unbeaten streak to six matches. The Claret-and-Cobalt also remained perfect at home in 2026 with a 4-0-0 record and the maximum 12 available points thus far.

Tonight's match against San Diego marked the first of a three-game week for RSL, as the Club hosts defending MLS Cup champions Inter Miami CF this Wednesday, April 22, before traveling to Southern California to face the Galaxy on Sunday, April 26, in Apple TV's featured MLS contest.

The Club returned from its second bye week of the season, following a home match against Sporting Kansas City on April 4. Real Salt Lake Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni made one change to the starting XI, moving defender DeAndre Yedlin into the lineup. This start marks Yedlin's home debut in the 2026 season, his return to the field after battling an early-season injury late in the Feb. 21 opening weekend in Vancouver.

Real Salt Lake came out the gate with energy, motivated to stay perfect at home and extend its unbeaten run. RSL immediately put pressure on San Diego, and within minutes that pressure paid off. In the 5th minute, San Diego's Manu Duah took a goal kick, passing to San Diego's goalkeeper Duran Ferree. As Ferree attempted to kick the ball down the field, USMNT World Cup hopeful Diego Luna intercepted and rebounded the ball back into the net for his second goal in as many games. This marks two games in a row that Luna has scored within minutes, having scored in the 4th minute during last home game against Sporting Kansas City.

The momentum was maintained just 90 seconds later, as rookie Sergi Solans took a header off of a Luna assist, sending the ball into the bottom left corner just past San Diego's goalkeeper, converting the finish into RSL's second goal of the night, in only the 6th minute, moving the Claret-and-Cobalt ahead with a 2-0 lead.

Solans continued to apply pressure, taking back-to-back attempts on goal in the 12th minute. In the 14th minute, San Diego's Marcus Ingvartsen reduced the deficit to 2-1, when he placed a shot in the box off an assist from Lewis Morgan.

RSL forward Morgan Guilavogui placed back-to-back shots on goal that didn't convert in the 32th and 33rd minute.

In the 37th minute, Luna received the ball from Solans and took a right-footed shot from the left side of the box that was blocked by San Diego's goalkeeper Duran Ferree. RSL continued to apply pressure and just seconds later Solans headed a ball received by forward Zavier Gozo, burying the header into the back of the net, extending RSL's lead to 3-1 in the 38th minute. Solans' second goal marked the first brace of his professional career, both goals in this game as headers.

The energy continued to drive the team forward, as Solans made a fast break in the first minute of stoppage time, providing a pass to Guilavogui, who converted the opportunity with a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. This goal marked Guilavogui's first goal for Real Salt Lake and his debut MLS score. The effort from Guilavogui led the team into halftime up 4-1, marking the first time RSL has entered the half with four goals since June 1, 2024 against Austin FC.

In the 67th minute, San Diego's Anders Dreyer was awarded a penalty against RSL defender Justen Glad. Dreyer converted the penalty with a shot to the bottom right corner, leaving San Diego trailing 4-2.

Alex Katranis blocked an attempt on goal, leading San Diego to take a corner. Anders Dreyer delivered the cross to San Diego's Jeppe Tverskov, who headed the ball towards the net. With incredible precision, RSL goalkeeper Rafael Cabral made a one-handed save in the 87th minute, preventing San Diego from narrowing the lead.

In the 98th minute, San Diego''s David Vazquez crossed to Amahl Pellegrino, who took a right-footed shot from the left side of the six-yard box. The shot was stopped with an incredible save from Cabral, who took the shot off his face in the last minute of the game, cementing RSL's win over San Diego by a 4-2 scoreline.

The just-in-time intervention secured RSL's fourth consecutive win of the year and its sixth overall dating back to last year, with a ninth consecutive sellout in front of a crowd of 20,852 fans at America First Field.

Real Salt Lake remains at home this Wednesday, when it will host Inter Miami CF. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. MT. All MLS games are available to stream on Apple TV. ¬â¹

RSL Next Match: 4/22 @ America First Field

Real Salt Lake takes on Inter Miami CF at America First Field on April 22 at 7:30 PM.

GOAL SCORING SUMMARY: RSL 4: 2 SD

RSL: Diego Luna 5' - Luna intercepted a clearance from San Diego goalkeeper Duran Ferree and immediately fired into the net from close range.

RSL: Sergi Solans (Diego Luna) 6' - Solans doubles the lead just a minute later, heading home an assist from Luna into the bottom-left corner.

SD: Marcus Ingvartsen 14' - Capitalizing on a setup from Lewis Morgan, Ingvartsen takes a left-footed shot from the center of the box, placing the ball in the back of the net.

RSL: Sergi Solans 38' - Solans grabs his second goal of the night, powering in another header off a cross from Zavier Gozo to restore the two-goal lead.

RSL: Morgan Guilavogui 45 + 1' - Guilavogui nets his first MLS goal, finishing a quick transition opportunity created by Solans with a composed strike to the bottom-right corner.

SD: Anders Dreyer 66' - Dreyer converts from the penalty spot following a VAR-reviewed foul, sending the shot into the bottom right corner of the net.

RSL: NOTES FROM RSL 4: 2 SD

June 1, 2024, was last time with four RSL goals in the first half (5-1 home win over Austin); on July 5, 2024, RSL had four second-half goals in a 5-2 win over Atlanta, also in Sandy

The last time RSL scored two goals in a span of just two minutes was Sept. 19, 2014, vs Colorado Rapids

RSL starts home season with four straight WINS for second time ever (2016)

This is the EIGHTH time RSL starts a home campaign unbeaten in its first four games (2011/2009/2005 - 4 straight); 2016/2010 - 14 straight unbeaten; 2022 - 10 straight without a loss; 2014 - 6 straight)

LINEUPS:

Real Salt Lake (5-4-1): Rafael Cabral ©; DeAndre Yedlin (Sam Junqua 71'), Justen Glad, Lukas Engel; Noel Caliskan, Stijn Spierings (Griffon Dillon 78') ; Zavier Gozo, Alex Katranis, Diego Luna (Aiden Hezarkhani 71'), Morgan Guilabogui (Zach Booth 81), Sergi Solans (Victor Olatunji 78')

Subs not used: Mason Stajduhar, Phillip Quinton, Pablo Ruiz, Dominik Marczuk

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni

San Diego FC (4-3-3): Duran Ferree; Bryce Duke (Alex Mighten 47'), Osvald Soe, Manu Duah, Oscar Verhoeven; Anibal Godoy (Pedro Soma 47'), Onni Valakari (David Vazquez 68'), Jeppe Tverskov ©; Anders Dreyer, Marcus Ingvartsen (Bryan Zamble 68'), Lewis Morgan

Subs not used: Cj Dos Santos, Emmanuel Boateng, Anisse Saidi, Amahl Pellegrino

Head Coach: Mikey Varas

Stats Summary: RSL / SD

Shots: 15 / 9

Shots on Goal: 9 / 5

Saves: 3 / 5

Corner Kicks: 1 / 8

Fouls: 12 / 13

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SD: Bryce Duke (Yellow Card - 45 +5')

RSL: Morgan Guilavogui (Yellow Card - 53')







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 19, 2026

RSL Extends Perfect Home Streak with 4-2 Win over San Diego - Real Monarchs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.