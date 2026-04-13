Player Spotlight: Trace Alphin Anchors Monarchs Effort, Ottley Impresses in Debut

Published on April 13, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







Real Monarchs' first loss of the 2026 campaign may show a 2-0 scoreline, but several individual performances highlighted the group's fight, led by goalkeeper Trace Alphin and debutant Jack Ottley.

Trace Alphin: Shot-Stopping Keeps Monarchs Alive

Making his first start of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season, Alphin was called into action early and often, delivering for his squad.

The Monarchs' backline was tested from the opening minutes, but Alphin rose to the challenge. In the 23rd minute, he produced a crucial save to keep the match level at 0-0, setting the tone for a strong first half performance.

His biggest moment before the break came following the 39th minute red card to centerback Gio Calderon, when Alphin stepped up to deny a dangerous free kick with a fingertip save, preserving the deadlock heading into halftime.

The second half brought even more pressure, but Alphin continued to deliver. In the 48th minute, he made another standout stop, reacting quickly to a header off a free kick to keep Ventura County off the board.

Later, in the 83rd minute, Alphin came up with a massive 1 v 1 save, preventing further damage and giving his side a chance to fight back despite being down a man.

Despite conceding twice, including a late penalty, Alphin's composure and consistency in goal kept the Monarchs within reach throughout the match.

Jack Ottley: Immediate Impact in Professional Debut

Entering the match in the 72nd minute, Ottley wasted no time making his presence felt in his professional debut.

Just minutes after stepping onto the pitch, Ottley found space and got a shot off in the 75th minute, testing the Ventura County goalkeeper and injecting energy into the Monarchs' attack.

The young midfielder continued to press forward and was rewarded in the 88th minute, when he drew a penalty after a strong attacking run into the box, creating a prime opportunity for the Monarchs to cut into the deficit.

While the resulting penalty was saved, Ottley's confidence, movement, and willingness to take on defenders provided a bright spark late in the match.

Positive Signs Moving Forward

Alongside Alphin's standout night in goal, the Monarchs saw encouraging moments from their younger players, as Ottley, Dylan Kropp, and Van Parker all made their professional debuts.

Antonio Riquelme also nearly opened the scoring early with a long-range effort, while Tyler Wolff forced a save in the first half as the Monarchs searched for a breakthrough.

Looking Ahead

Despite the result, the individual performances offer optimism as Real Monarchs return home to Zions Bank Stadium next Sunday to face Houston Dynamo 2, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. MT and streaming available on OneFootball.com .







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 13, 2026

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