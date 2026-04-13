Early Goal Lifts FC Cincinnati 2 over New York City FC II

Published on April 13, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC II fell 1-0 to FC Cincinnati 2 on Monday, with Cheikhou Niang's early goal proving decisive. Despite a strong response NYCFC II could not find an equalizer.

Match Recap

New York City FC II were on their travels this week as they faced FC Cincinnati 2 on Monday afternoon.

Matt Pilkington's side has opened the season with two draws and a defeat in its first three games. Pilkington named a young lineup for the trip to Ohio, with five of the XI currently part of the club's academy system.

A quiet start to the game saw it take until the 10th minute for the first real chance to arrive. Cincinnati's Cheikhou Niang was given the opportunity to break the deadlock but missed the target.

Niang made no mistake four minutes later, however. The chance arrived after Félix Samson nicked the ball away from Adonis Campos and squared it for Niang to convert from close range.

New York City FC II responded through Henrik Hvatum minutes later. The young winger got a shot away but could not keep his effort on target.

In the 19th minute, Gil De Souza forced a solid save from Cincinnati goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek.

The visitors pushed hard for an equalizer and came close in the 24th minute after a driving run from Hvatum down the right culminated in a dangerous low cross. Unfortunately, no teammate was able to convert from close range.

Cincinnati responded soon after as Leonardo Orejarena drew a good save from Mac Learned.

Ademar Chávez then missed a chance for Cincinnati before an effort from Michael Sullivan required an intervention from Learned.

Learned was kept busy during the first half, tipping Deiver Mosquera's shot behind for a corner just after the half-hour mark.

Hvatum continued to grow into the game and came within inches of leveling it in the 37th minute. The winger cut inside and fired a shot that deflected just beyond the post.

Not long after, Sebastiano Musu played a low cross into De Souza's path, but he blazed over.

NYCFC II finished the half the stronger of the two sides, with Musu twice testing Mrozek. His first attempt drew a good save before his second effort in stoppage time flew wide.

The start of the second half saw one change for Pilkington's side, as Dylan Randazzo replaced Campos.

A strong start to the half saw NYCFC II register several good looks at goal. Joseph Suchecki saw an effort blocked before Drew Kerr fired over.

Pilkington turned to his bench again in the 58th minute, introducing Cooper Flax in place of De Souza.

The visitors continued to push for an equalizer, with Kerr and Luka Sunjic both seeing efforts blocked in quick succession.

That proved to be Kerr's final involvement as he and El Hadji Samb were replaced by Jacob Arroyave and Jonny Lopez.

Another chance followed soon after, as Suchecki forced a save from Mrozek. The final change for NYCFC II came in the 84th minute as Uriel Zeitz replaced Sunjic.

Mrozek remained busy through the closing stages, denying Flax in the 90th minute.

Unfortunately, NYCFC II could not find an equalizer and were forced to settle for a 1-0 defeat on the road.

How We Lined Up

What's Next

New York City FC II is a game against CT United on Friday, April 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00PM ET.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.