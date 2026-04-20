Real Monarchs Fall 1-0 to Houston Dynamo 2, Suffer First Home Loss of 2026 Season

Published on April 19, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Monarchs (2-2-2, 10 pts, 6th West) suffered its first home loss of the 2026 campaign, falling 1-0 to Houston Dynamo 2 (5-0-1, 17 pts, 2nd West) at Zions Bank Stadium.

Following last Sunday's loss, the first of the 2026 season in Thousand Oaks, California, Head Coach Mark Lowry made four personnel changes while maintaining the same formation. In goal, Max Kerkvliet earned the start, continuing his impressive campaign between the posts. Along the back line, Michael Wentzel secured a spot in the starting XI, while in midfield, 17-year-old Luca Moisa was rewarded with a start after strong performances with Real Salt Lake. Out on the right flank, Utah native Zach Booth entered the lineup looking to make an impact in the attack and help the Monarchs extend the unbeaten streak at home during the 2026 campaign.

Real Monarchs came out on the front foot, looking to strike early and set the tone in the opening minutes. The first opportunity arrived in the 6th minute when defender Rubén Mesalles fired a shot that was blocked and sent out for a corner, keeping the score level at 0-0.

In the 13th minute, midfielder Antonio Riquelme found himself in a one-on-one opportunity, but his attempt was denied by the Houston goalkeeper. Just minutes later, Kerkvliet was called into action, producing a strong one-handed save in the 16th minute to keep the match scoreless.

The Monarchs continued to press forward, with Lineker Rodrigues breaking past his defender in the 25th minute, only to be stopped by the Houston keeper in another one-on-one chance. In the 36th minute, Rodrigues delivered a dangerous ball across the face of goal, where Riquelme met it first-time, but his shot was once again saved.

Late in the half, midfielder Izzy Amparo tested the goalkeeper in the 41st minute after finding space inside the box, but his effort was denied, sending both sides into the locker room level at 0-0 despite the Monarchs' attacking pressure.

Coming out of the halftime break, defender Camron Estala entered the match in place of Wentzel, marking Estala's professional debut. The Monarchs continued to push forward in search of the opener, nearly breaking through in the 56th minute when Riquelme unleashed a shot from outside the 18-yard box that struck the bottom-right post and bounced back into play, keeping the match scoreless.

Kerkvliet was called into action again in the 72nd minute, making a crucial save to keep the score level at 0-0. Just a minute later, Houston capitalized on its opportunity. In the 73rd minute, midfielder Samir Mohammed delivered a ball across the face of goal, where forward Jahmani Bell met it first-time and placed his finish past Kerkvliet to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Despite a late push and continued attacking pressure, the Monarchs were unable to find an equalizer, ultimately falling for the first time at home during the 2026 season.

The Monarchs remain in the Beehive State and return to action on Sunday, May 3, to take on Portland Timbers 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. MT. Tickets will be sold at the door, with the match available to stream on OneFootball.com.

SLC 0: 1 HOU

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

HOU: Jahmani Bell (Samir Mohammed) 73' - In the 73rd minute, midfielder Samir Mohammed delivered a ball across the face of goal, where forward Jahmani Bell met it first-time and placed his finish past Max Kerkvliet to give Houston a 1-0 lead.

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (5-3-2): Max Kerkvliet; Zach Booth (Felix Ewald 45'), Michael Wentzel (Camron Estala 45'), Ruben Mesalles, Wes Charpie ©, Gio Villa; Luca Moisa (Lionel Djiro 84'), Izzy Amparo (Omar Marquez 67'), Antonio Riquelme; Owen Anderson (Van Parker 63'), Linekar Rodrigues

Subs not used: Dylan Kropp, Liam O'Gara, Linkon Ream, Trace Alphin

Houston Dynamo 2 (4-4-2): Pedro Cruz; Myles Gardner (Alan Martins 59'), Gavin Wolff, Vinicius Silvia (Issac Mwakatuya 85'), Eiji Hata; Samir Mohammad, Gilberto Rivera, Diego Gonzalez © (Gustavo Dohmann 70'), Mattheo Dimareli; Arthur Sousa (Austin Brummett 67'), Matthew Arana (Jahmani Bell 69')

Subs not used: Noah Betancourt, D'Alessandro Herrera, Reese Miller, Logan Erb

Stats Summary: SLC / HOU

Shots: 20 / 11

Shots on Goal: 7 / 4

Saves: 3 / 7

Corner Kicks: 3 / 2

Fouls: 14 / 9

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

HOU: Gilberto Rivera (Yellow Card, 19')

SLC: Michael Wentzel (Yellow Card, 20')

SLC: Zach Booth (Yellow Card, 33')

HOU: Gustavo Dohmann (Yellow Card, 81')

HOU: Gavin Wolff (Yellow Card, 90 +5')







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