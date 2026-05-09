The Assist: Orlando City B at Atlanta United 2 - May 10, 2026

Published on May 9, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







The Need-to-Know:

Date & Time: Sunday, May 10, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Turner Soccer Complex, Athens, Ga.

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

Game Notes

The Story:

Orlando City B responded with a composed late surge in its most recent match, completing a 2-0 comeback to earn a draw against Crown Legacy FC. Issah Haruna pulled one back in the 80th minute with a well-taken finish, providing a lift in the closing stages. Orlando sustained pressure, and Orlando City SC forward Harvey Sarajian found the equalizer in the third minute of second-half stoppage time to secure points for the Lions.

The result extended Orlando City B's run of matches decided beyond regulation, marking three consecutive contests that required an end-of-regulation shootout. After claiming the extra point in back-to-back tiebreakers against Carolina Core FC and Chicago Fire FC II, the Lions saw Crown Legacy FC earn the bonus point in the latest outing.

Orlando City B now turns its attention to a road matchup against Atlanta United 2 on Sunday, May 10, at Turner Soccer Complex. The Lions enter the weekend having earned points in three straight matches and will look to continue building consistency as the MLS NEXT Pro season continues. Current Form:

OCB's Last Matchup: Orlando City B 2 (4), Crown Legacy FC 2 (5) (5/3/26, Osceola County Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Issah Haruna, Harvey Sarajian; Hugo Mbongue, Landon Okonski (Own Goal)

Atlanta's Last Matchup: Atlanta United 2, Carolina Core FC 1 (5/2/26, Truist Point Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Cameron Dunbar (2); Anthony Sumo Jr.

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 4-2-3 (Home: 2-0-3, Away: 2-2-0)

Last Matchup: Orlando City B 2, Atlanta United 2 1 (8/23/25, Osceola Heritage Park)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 9, 2026

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