Quakes II triumphant in new home

Published on May 9, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

San Jose Earthquakes II News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - San Jose Earthquakes II defeated Whitecaps FC 2 6-1 on Saturday at Negoesco Stadium, on the campus of University of San Francisco, in regular-season play of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

The hosts put on a show for fans in their new home with six goals. San Jose forward Zach Bohane opened the scoring early with a goal in just the third minute of the match. Shortly after, Shane De Flores found the back of the net in the eighth minute. San Jose native midfielder Edwyn Mendoza scored his first goal of the season to set the scoreline 3-0 entering halftime.

In the second half, Tomo Allen added to the dominant offensive show with a 55-minute goal assisted by Zach Bohane. However, the hosts were not done yet. In the 68th minute, forward Julian Donnery netted his third goal of the season assisted by Martin Mukah Kwende Jr. The visitors were able to pull one back in the 70th minute but Shane De Flores roared back just six minutes later to secure a brace and set the final 6-1 margin.

Quakes II now travel on Wednesday, May 13, to face Real Monarchs. Kickoff will take place at 4 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via OneFootball, as well as on MLSNEXTPro.com.

San Jose Earthquakes II 6 - 1 Whitecaps FC 2

Saturday, May 9, 2026 - Negoesco Stadium; San Francisco

Weather: 68°F Clear

Match Officials:

Referee: Abdu Razzaq Juma

Asst. Referee: Peter Hanson

Asst. Referee: Andrew Hanks

4th Official: Jenna Whipple

Scoring Summary:

SJ (1-0) Zach Bohane (unassisted) 3'

SJ (2-0) Shane De Flores (unassisted) 8'

SJ (3-0) Edwyn Mendoza (unassisted) 30'

SJ (4-0) Tomo Allen (Zach Bohane) 55'

SJ (5-0) Julian Donnery (Martin Mukah Kwende Jr.) 68'

VAN (5-1) Sahil Deo (Micaah Garnette) 70'

SJ (6-1) Shane De Flores (Jermaine Spivey) 76'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Alejandro Cano (caution) 66'

VAN - Carson Rassak (caution) 45+5'

VAN - Liam Mackenzie (caution) 78'

SJ - Yujin Kikuchi (caution) 83'

VAN - Micaah Garnette (caution) 90+1'

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES II: Francesco Montali (GK); Alejandro Cano (C), Niklas Dossmann (Alexander Ling 75'), Jacob Heisner (Martin Mukah Kwende Jr. 64'), Diogo Brandes Baptista; Rohan Rajagopal, Edwyn Mendoza (Dominic Lorenti 85'), Gabriel Bracken Serra (Jermaine Spivey 64'); Shane De Flores, Zach Bohane (Yujin Kikuchi 76'), Tomo Allen (Julian Donnery 64').

Substitutes not used: Connor Lambe (GK), Kaedren Spivey.

SHOTS: 16; SOG: 10; CORNERS: 3; OFFSIDES: 3; SAVES: 3; FOULS: 16; CLEARANCES: 15

WHITECAPS FC 2: Sam Rogers (GK); Sahil Deo (Jesse Peace 83'), Trevor Wright (C), Prince Amponsah, Micaah Garnette; Yuma Tsuji (Tyler Brown 60'), Cristiano Bruletti (Yeider Zuluaga 33'), Daniel Ittycheria (Marko Popovic 60'), Liam Mackenzie, Carson Rassak (Anyole Peter 82'); Ryder Sewell.

Substitutes not used: Timothy Lodder (GK), Jayden Kim.

SHOTS: 11; SOG: 5; CORNERS: 7; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 4; FOULS: 7; CLEARANCES: 5







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 9, 2026

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