San Jose Earthquakes II Midfielder Gabriel Bracken Serra Named MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Matchweek

Published on May 6, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

San Jose Earthquakes II News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes II and MLS NEXT Pro announced today that midfielder Gabriel Bracken Serra has been named Player of the Matchweek for Matchweek 9. Bracken Serra netted his first pair of professional goals last Friday night to help his squad secure a dominant 3-1 road win over their Southern California rivals Ventura County FC.

Quakes II opened the scoring in the 15th minute when Bracken Serra his first pro goal with a curler from outside the 18-yard box. Bracken Serra subsequently secured a first-half brace in the 42nd minute with a shot off a rebound following a blocked header by Tomo Allen.

Bracken Serra, 23, in his first season with Earthquakes II, tallied 26 goal contributions (13g/13a) across 57 appearances (54 starts) from 2020-24 as a midfielder for the University of San Francisco. In 2023, the Berkeley, California, native was featured in the All-WCC First Team and was a two-time WCC Offensive Player of the Week. In 2024, he was honored in the WCC All-Conference First Team. The midfielder completed his collegiate career at the University of North Carolina, where he tallied 10 goal contributions (5g/5a) in 18 appearances (17 starts) for the Tar Heels.

Bracken Serra began his club career at senior level with San Francisco Glens SC in USL League Two, starting in midfield for back-to-back playoff teams.

HONORS OF MATCHWEEK 9:

MLS NEXT Pro Team of Matchweek 9: FC Cincinnati 2

MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 9: Gabriel Bracken Serra, San Jose Earthquakes II

MLS NEXT Rising Star of Matchweek 9: Dennis Nelich, Red Bull New York II







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 6, 2026

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