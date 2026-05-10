Colorado Rapids Call up Zackory Campagnolo on Short-Term Agreement for Match against St. Louis CITY
Published on May 9, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Colorado Rapids 2 News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club has called up goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo from the club's MLS NEXT Pro side on a Short-Term Agreement. Campagnolo will be available for selection for the Rapids' regular season match against St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, May 9.
The call-up will mark Campagnolo's second of four available Short-Term Agreements for the 2026 MLS season. The goalkeeper has spent the past three seasons with Rapids 2, making 30 appearances for the club since making his professional debut on July 26, 2024. In that span he has posted 103 saves, which is the most in club history.
Per the 2026 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, aged 25 or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.
TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids have called up goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo from the club's MLS NEXT Pro side on a Short-Term Agreement for the team's regular season match against St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, May 9.
Zackory Campagnolo
Pronunciation: KAM-pag-NO-low
Position: Goalkeeper
Height: 6-3
Weight: 175 lbs.
Birthdate: March 12, 2007
Birthplace: Fort Myers, Florida
Nationality: United States
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 9, 2026
- Tidiane Diawara Scores First Goal in 3-2 Win vs. Crown Legacy FC - Chicago Fire FC II
- Colorado Rapids Call up Zackory Campagnolo on Short-Term Agreement for Match against St. Louis CITY - Colorado Rapids 2
- St Louis CITY2 Suffers First Loss of the Season to Houston Dynamo 2 - St. Louis City SC 2
- Quakes II triumphant in new home - San Jose Earthquakes II
- The Assist: Orlando City B at Atlanta United 2 - May 10, 2026 - Orlando City B
- Inter Miami CF Signs Preston Plambeck on a Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF II
- FC Cincinnati Sign Ayoub Lajhar to First-Team Contract - FC Cincinnati 2
- New England Returns Home to Face New York City FC II - New England Revolution II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids 2 Stories
- Colorado Rapids Call up Zackory Campagnolo on Short-Term Agreement for Match against St. Louis CITY
- Colorado Rapids 2 and Sporting KC II Meet Again in Second Matchup of the Season
- Colorado Rapids 2 Fall to Houston Dynamo 2 at Home
- Colorado Rapids 2 Set for Western Conference Rematch against Houston Dynamo 2
- Colorado Rapids 2 Earn a Point on the Road against Whitecaps FC 2