Colorado Rapids 2 Sign Defender Kai Thomas to MLS NEXT Pro Contract

Published on February 27, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo - Colorado Rapids 2 have signed defender Kai Thomas to an MLS NEXT Pro contract for the 2026 season, the club announced today.

"We are excited to bring Kai into our group as we get ready to start the season." said Brian Crookham, Director of Player Personnel. "His presence on the back line will add to an already strong defensive group, and we look forward to seeing his growth within our club."

Thomas, 23, will join Rapids 2 with extensive MLS NEXT Pro experience after playing the last two seasons with Carolina Core FC, who finished eighth in the league last year and made their first playoff appearance in the club's history. During his time with Carolina, Thomas appeared in 47 games with 44 starts. In total, the defender logged 3,924 minutes while tallying one goal and two assists.

Prior to his time with the Core, Thomas spent two seasons with FC Cincinnati 2 where he started 46 of his 49 appearances and captained the 2023 team. His performance after the 2022 MLS NEXT Pro season earned him attention from the first team, leading to his MLS debut on September 21, 2022, in a Leagues Cup Showcase match against Club Deportivo Guadalajara (Chivas).

The Doral, Florida, native has family ties within the sport, with his father having played for the Jamaica National Team and Miami Fusion, while his mother played for Florida International University (FIU). Thomas began his soccer career at Soccer Academy & Training Florida (SAT Florida), a club founded by his parents. He later featured across several prominent academy programs including FC Dallas Academy, New York City FC Academy, Inter Miami CF Academy, Fort Lauderdale Academy, and FC Cincinnati Academy.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids 2 sign defender Kai Thomas from through the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Kai Thomas

Position: Defender

Date of birth: November 9, 2002

Hometown: Doral, Florida

Acquisition date: February 27, 2026







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.