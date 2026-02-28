Chicago Fire FC II Earns Extra Point After 1-1 Draw against Inter Miami CF II

Chicago Fire FC II's Trip Fleming in action

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - Chicago Fire FC II (0-0-1-1, 2 points) tied 1-1 in regulation before earning the extra point in a sudden-death shootout against Inter Miami CF II (0-0-1-0, 1 points) Friday night at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Chicago saw the debut of 2026 MLS SuperDraft pick Jack Sandmeyer and Academy midfielder Milan Napoe.

The hosts scored first, breaking through in the 51st minute with a goal from Mateo Saja, but Chicago responded four minutes later. Defender Dylan Borso carried the ball up the left flank toward the endline, sending it square toward the top of the box for Villanueva. With defenders closing in, Villanueva passed it back to captain Trip Fleming, who didn't hesitate to strike it through traffic and into the back of the net for his first goal of the season.

Both defenses held, sending the opening night of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season into a shootout. Despite an opening miss, Chicago stayed alive through the five first rounds and took a lead three shots into the sudden death. Midfielder Emir Herrera finished coolly to his right, before goalkeeper Owen Pratt made a diving stop to end the night and earn an additional point for the visiting Fire.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II will remain in the Sunshine State to face Orlando City B on Sunday, March 8. Kickoff at Osceola Heritage Park is set for 6:00 p.m. CT. The match can be streamed across the globe on OneFootball and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Box Score:

Inter Miami CF II 1(5):(6)1 Chicago Fire FC II

Goals:

MIA - Saja (1) (WATCH) 51'

CHI - Fleming (1) (Villanueva 1) (WATCH) 55'

Shootout:

Chicago Fire FC: Fleming (saved), Boltz (scored), Pineda (scored), Sandmeyer (scored), Hlyut (scored), Napoe (scored), Berg (saved), Herrera (scored)

Inter Miami CF II: Urkidi (scored), Almeida (scored), Sumalla (scored), Plambeck (missed), Saja (scored), Vieux (scored), Flores (missed), Basabe (saved)

Discipline:

CHI - Villanueva (Caution) 40'

MIA - Basabe (Caution) 54'

CHI - Pratt (Caution) SO

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Pratt, D Pfrommer, D Berg, D Sandmeyer, D Borso (Pineda, 74'), M Nagle, M Fleming (capt.), M Turdean (Napoe, 64'), F Hlyut, F Boltz, F Villanueva (Herrera, 82')

Substitutes not used: GK Molenda, D González

Head Coach: Mike Matkovich

Inter Miami CF II: GK Marin, D Sumalla, D Urkidi, D Almeida, M Flores, M Vorenkamp (capt.), M Convers (De Paula, 79'), M Plambeck, M Basabe, F Saja, F Rey (Vieux, 74')

Substitutes not used: GK Ponikarovsky, D Hall, D Dearmin, D Morrison, D Gormley, M Zeltzer-Zubida, F Cadet

Head Coach: Rafael Perez

Stats Summary: MIA / CHI

Shots: 8 / 9

Shots on Goal: 3 / 2

Passing Accuracy: 87.4% / 80.9%

Saves: 1 / 2

Corners: 2 / 3

Fouls: 20 / 10

Offsides: 1 / 0

Venue: Inter Miami CF Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Referee: Benjamin Meyer

Assistant Referee 1: Kendall McCardell

Assistant Referee 2: Sarah Gaddes

Fourth Official: John Tamayo

