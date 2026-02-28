Chicago Fire FC II Earns Extra Point After 1-1 Draw against Inter Miami CF II
Published on February 27, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chicago Fire FC II News Release
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - Chicago Fire FC II (0-0-1-1, 2 points) tied 1-1 in regulation before earning the extra point in a sudden-death shootout against Inter Miami CF II (0-0-1-0, 1 points) Friday night at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Chicago saw the debut of 2026 MLS SuperDraft pick Jack Sandmeyer and Academy midfielder Milan Napoe.
The hosts scored first, breaking through in the 51st minute with a goal from Mateo Saja, but Chicago responded four minutes later. Defender Dylan Borso carried the ball up the left flank toward the endline, sending it square toward the top of the box for Villanueva. With defenders closing in, Villanueva passed it back to captain Trip Fleming, who didn't hesitate to strike it through traffic and into the back of the net for his first goal of the season.
Both defenses held, sending the opening night of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season into a shootout. Despite an opening miss, Chicago stayed alive through the five first rounds and took a lead three shots into the sudden death. Midfielder Emir Herrera finished coolly to his right, before goalkeeper Owen Pratt made a diving stop to end the night and earn an additional point for the visiting Fire.
NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II will remain in the Sunshine State to face Orlando City B on Sunday, March 8. Kickoff at Osceola Heritage Park is set for 6:00 p.m. CT. The match can be streamed across the globe on OneFootball and MLSNEXTPro.com.
Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook
Box Score:
Inter Miami CF II 1(5):(6)1 Chicago Fire FC II
Goals:
MIA - Saja (1) (WATCH) 51'
CHI - Fleming (1) (Villanueva 1) (WATCH) 55'
Shootout:
Chicago Fire FC: Fleming (saved), Boltz (scored), Pineda (scored), Sandmeyer (scored), Hlyut (scored), Napoe (scored), Berg (saved), Herrera (scored)
Inter Miami CF II: Urkidi (scored), Almeida (scored), Sumalla (scored), Plambeck (missed), Saja (scored), Vieux (scored), Flores (missed), Basabe (saved)
Discipline:
CHI - Villanueva (Caution) 40'
MIA - Basabe (Caution) 54'
CHI - Pratt (Caution) SO
Chicago Fire FC II: GK Pratt, D Pfrommer, D Berg, D Sandmeyer, D Borso (Pineda, 74'), M Nagle, M Fleming (capt.), M Turdean (Napoe, 64'), F Hlyut, F Boltz, F Villanueva (Herrera, 82')
Substitutes not used: GK Molenda, D González
Head Coach: Mike Matkovich
Inter Miami CF II: GK Marin, D Sumalla, D Urkidi, D Almeida, M Flores, M Vorenkamp (capt.), M Convers (De Paula, 79'), M Plambeck, M Basabe, F Saja, F Rey (Vieux, 74')
Substitutes not used: GK Ponikarovsky, D Hall, D Dearmin, D Morrison, D Gormley, M Zeltzer-Zubida, F Cadet
Head Coach: Rafael Perez
Stats Summary: MIA / CHI
Shots: 8 / 9
Shots on Goal: 3 / 2
Passing Accuracy: 87.4% / 80.9%
Saves: 1 / 2
Corners: 2 / 3
Fouls: 20 / 10
Offsides: 1 / 0
Venue: Inter Miami CF Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Referee: Benjamin Meyer
Assistant Referee 1: Kendall McCardell
Assistant Referee 2: Sarah Gaddes
Fourth Official: John Tamayo
Images from this story
|
Chicago Fire FC II's Trip Fleming in action
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 27, 2026
- Chicago Fire FC II Earns Extra Point After 1-1 Draw against Inter Miami CF II - Chicago Fire FC II
- Inter Miami CF II Earns a Point in 2026 Season Opener - Inter Miami CF II
- Timbers2 Open 2026 Season against San Jose Earthquakes II - Portland Timbers 2
- Colorado Rapids 2 Sign Defender Kai Thomas to MLS NEXT Pro Contract - Colorado Rapids 2
- Sporting KC II Opens 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season at St Louis CITY2 - Sporting Kansas City II
- Colorado Rapids 2 Open 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season on the Road against Houston Dynamo 2 - Colorado Rapids 2
- Philadelphia Union II Sign Defender Oliver Pratt - Philadelphia Union II
- TFC II Sign Goalkeeper Zakaria Nakhly Ahead of 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season Opener - Toronto FC II
- Sporting KC II Signs Nine Academy Standouts to Amateur Deals Ahead of Season Opener - Sporting Kansas City II
- Philadelphia Union II Re-Sign Midfielder Óscar Benítez Through 2026 - Philadelphia Union II
- February 28 Match Postponed - Carolina Core FC
- Orlando City B Signs 2026 MLS SuperDraft Selection Jaylen Yearwood - Orlando City B
- Philadelphia Union II Sign Academy Defender Jordan Griffin - Philadelphia Union II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Fire FC II Stories
- Chicago Fire FC II Earns Extra Point After 1-1 Draw against Inter Miami CF II
- Chicago Fire FC II Signs Midfielder Mateo Clark
- Chicago Fire FC II Signs 2026 MLS SuperDraft Pick Jack Sandmeyer
- Chicago Fire FC II Announces 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season Schedule
- Chicago Fire FC II Signs Academy Goalkeeper Jason Nemo Jr.