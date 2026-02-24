Chicago Fire FC II Signs Midfielder Mateo Clark
Published on February 24, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chicago Fire FC II News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC II today announced that the Club has signed midfielder Mateo Clark to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the 2026 season. Financial details were not disclosed.
"As we continue to utilize the player pathway between the Academy and the first team, we're excited to welcome Mateo Clark to Chicago," said Chicago Fire II Head Coach Mike Matkovich. "At his young age, he has a good amount of experience and is very versatile. We look forward to working with him this year and to be part of his development."
Clark, 18, joins Chicago following two seasons with Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 where he made 33 appearances (20 starts) in all competitions, scoring three goals and registering two assists. In 2025, Clark featured in 24 matches, scoring three goals and registering two assists as he played a key role in the midfield. The U.S. and Nicaragua dual national joined Vancouver from the Houston Dynamo FC Academy in 2021.
At the international level, Clark has been called up to the Nicaragua U-17 Men's National Team, but most recently participated in the U.S. U-19 Men's National Team's domestic training camp in Mesa, Ariz.
Name: Mateo Clark
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 150 lbs.
Date of Birth: April 25, 2007
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Birthplace: Houston, Texas
Citizenship: USA, Nicaragua
Last Club: Vancouver Whitecaps 2
