Chattanooga Football Club Signs Forward Alex Krehl

Published on February 24, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) announced today it has signed forward Alex Krehl on a one-year contract with a club option for a further year, pending federation and league approval.

Krehl joins Chattanooga after being on trial during preseason and he signs before the club's third MLS NEXT Pro campaign kicks off on March 1.

The Illinois native most recently played for CD Lealtad, where he scored four goals across 18 appearances in the 2025-2026 Segunda Federación-Grupo I season. Prior to his time with CD Lealtad, Krehl was with CD Guadalajara in 2024-2025 when the club won the Segunda Federación-Grupo V regular season.

"Alex may have come onto our radar later in the process, but from the moment he arrived, he showed exactly what we're about," said Chattanooga FC Sporting Director Sebastian Giraldo. "After an extended trial, he earned this opportunity through his work rate, quality and mentality. He brings valuable experience from Spain, but what our fans will love most is the 'ganas' - that hunger and edge - he plays with in and around the goal. We're excited for Chattanooga to see the energy and passion he'll bring to our attack."

Krehl expressed his excitement upon signing with Chattanooga Football Club.

"I feel very honored to be able to join this club and I'm very excited to play in front of such a good fanbase. It means the world to me to join such a community centered club. The fans always help us players give a little more on the field, so I'm excited to give them the energy they give us."

PLAYER PROFILE

Name: Alex Krehl

Position: Forward

Height: 6'2

Date of Birth: December 14, 2002

Hometown: Mt. Morris, Illinois

Citizenship: USA

Previous club: CD Lealtad

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC signs Alex Krehl to a one-year contract with a club option for a further year.







