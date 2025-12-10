Chicago Fire FC II Signs Academy Goalkeeper Jason Nemo Jr.

Published on December 10, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC II today announced that the Club has signed Chicago Fire Academy goalkeeper Jason Nemo Jr. to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through 2027. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Nemo becomes the third Chicago Fire Academy player to sign directly with Chicago Fire II, joining Vitaliy Hlyut and Darris Hyte, highlighting the player development pathway from the Academy to the professional ranks.

"Chicago is a Club known for having extraordinary goalkeepers and Jason is another example of a player who has developed in the Academy rising through the pathway to the professional ranks," said Chicago Fire FC II Head Coach Mike Matkovich. "We're thrilled that Jason will continue his development with the Fire, where he will be simultaneously challenged and guided as he strives to reach the highest levels as a professional."

Nemo, 15, joins Chicago Fire II after joining the Chicago Fire Academy in the 2023-24 season at the U-14 age level. In 2025, Nemo played 1,725 minutes over the course of 25 matches and was named to the Best XI of the Fattorie Donna Giulia Youth Cup earlier this year in Naples, Italy.

At the international level, Nemo has represented the U.S. Youth National Teams at the U-15 and U-16 age levels. He was the starting goalkeeper for the U.S. U-15 Boys' National Team at the 2025 Concacaf Boys' Under-15 Championship in Alajuela, Costa Rica in August, in which the U.S. defeated Canada and Panama in a penalty shootout, before falling to Mexico in the final. Most recently, Nemo was in the net for a 6-3 win in an international friendly against the Sweden U-15 side on Nov. 3.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC II signed Chicago Fire Academy goalkeeper Jason Nemo Jr. to an MLS NEXT Pro contract. His contract will run through 2027.

Name: Jason Nemo

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 174 lbs.

Date of Birth: Feb. 10, 2010

Hometown: Evanston, Illinois

Birthplace: Evanston, Illinois

Citizenship: United States of America

Previous Club: Chicago Fire Academy







