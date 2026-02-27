Philadelphia Union II Sign Defender Oliver Pratt

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that they have signed defender Oliver Pratt to an MLS NEXT Pro contract. The 22-year-old defender will be added to Union II's active roster.

"Oliver made a strong impression during preseason with our group," said Philadelphia Union II Head Coach, Ryan Richter. "He showed his quality, composure on the ball, and defensive awareness right away. We're excited to officially welcome him to Union II and look forward to continuing his development within our system."

Pratt, 22, joins Union II following a standout collegiate career at the University of Pennsylvania, where he appeared in 51 matches (48 starts) over four seasons. A three-time Ivy League Champion (2022, 2023, 2024), Pratt was a key piece of the Quakers' backline, helping lead defenses that consistently ranked among the conference's best, including a 2025 unit that allowed just 12 goals and recorded nine clean sheets. He was named the 2025 Philadelphia Soccer Six Defensive Player of the Year, earned Second Team All-Ivy honors, and was a two-time Philadelphia Soccer Six All-Star (2023, 2025). Pratt was also twice named to the Ivy League All-Tournament Team during his collegiate career.

In 2025, Pratt started all 17 matches and logged a career-high 1,467 minutes. He tallied three goals and four assists for a career-best 10 points, including a team-high three game-winning goals against Air Force (9/20), Villanova (9/23), and Temple (10/7). Across his collegiate career, Pratt recorded five goals and six assists while contributing to backlines that limited opponents to 12 goals in both the 2023 and 2025 seasons.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union II sign defender Oliver Pratt to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on February 27, 2026.

Name: Oliver Pratt

Position: Defender

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 175 lbs

Born: October 12, 2003

Birthplace: Miami, FL

Hometown: Miami, FL

Citizenship: USA, England, Mexico

Acquired: Philadelphia Union II sign defender Oliver Pratt on February 27, 2026.







